Proposal by Metro Man: CPM and government to wait for positive signs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM and the state government have decided to take a wait-and-watch position on Metro Man E Sreedharan’s proposals for the semi-high-speed rail project. The CPM state secretariat meeting held on Friday reportedly took a stand to wait for the Union government’s opinion on the revised proposal.

“It is a long process. It is the state government that has to take a call on Sreedharan’s new proposal,” a secretariat member told TNIE. “Let opinions come from different stakeholders. For the CPM and the LDF government, the new development has reiterated the idea that Kerala wants a semi-high-speed rail. We will continue to raise the need for the rail,” he said.

The secretariat reiterated the importance of SilverLine. The leadership is of the opinion that the introduction of Vande Bharat in the state and its success has not only proved the need for semi-high-speed rail but also the relevance of K-Rail. The party reportedly asked the government to take all possibilities into consideration.

Uniform Civil Code

The CPM will invite the IUML to take part in the anti-Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seminars to be conducted in the districts in the coming days. The League leadership had decided not to participate in the seminar to be held in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The decision came after the CPM decided not to invite the Congress. However, the secretariat was of the opinion that the League should be invited in spite of its decision not to cooperate with the seminars. The party has also decided to organise anti-UCC seminars in all other districts.

“The situation has not changed as far as Congress’ stand on UCC is concerned”, another state secretariat member said. “The Congress national leadership has not come out with a clear position on UCC. It has different positions in different states. So we think that the situation has not changed. And we will keep the Congress and communal parties and organisations away from the seminars,” he said.

