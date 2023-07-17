Hear out Muslim women, Kerala writer tells CPM 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Left sympathiser and author Dr Khadeeja Mumtaz has deplored the absence of Muslim women in the seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) organised by the CPM in Kozhikode on Saturday.

She wanted to know whether Muslim women were denied a chance to speak because the party was afraid of religious leaders. “Muslim women should have been allowed to speak because Narendra Modi said the UCC is imperative citing the plight of Muslim women. So, naturally, the version of the Muslim women should be heard,” she said.

Dr Mumtaz said the responsibility of the political parties and women’s organisations was not to say a blanket ‘no’ to the UCC. “Instead, they should project reforms in personal laws as an alternative. They should persuade the religious leadership for the reforms,” she said.

Dr Mumtaz added that she raised the issue in the meeting of the organising committee. “I said this line should be upheld, but it didn’t get due recognition. I had this different opinion even while opposing the UCC,” she said.

The writer said there are women leaders such as P K Sainaba and Kanathil Jameela who could raise the issue. “I think they also have the same line. But the party might have thought that the religious and political leadership will be unhappy if these leaders are allowed to speak,” she said.

“There was representation for tribal groups and Christian community in the seminar. But Muslim women were absent. I think the mistake will be corrected. I have hope in the Left. The issue of reforms in the personal laws should be discussed even while opposing the BJP’s move to impose UCC,” Dr Mumtaz said.

It may be recalled that some Muslim leaders had objected to the demand for reforming the Muslim personal law at the seminar itself. In his speech, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM)- Markazudawa general secretary C P Umar Sullami said that equality for women is not practical. Sullami said no political parties have ensured equality in their committees. Meanwhile, Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the seminar was a huge success.

Not a blanket ‘no’

Dr Mumtaz said the responsibility of the political parties and women’s organisations was not to say a blanket ‘no’ to the UCC. “Instead, they should project reforms in personal laws as an alternative. They should persuade the religious leadership for the reforms,” she said.

KOZHIKODE: Left sympathiser and author Dr Khadeeja Mumtaz has deplored the absence of Muslim women in the seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) organised by the CPM in Kozhikode on Saturday. She wanted to know whether Muslim women were denied a chance to speak because the party was afraid of religious leaders. “Muslim women should have been allowed to speak because Narendra Modi said the UCC is imperative citing the plight of Muslim women. So, naturally, the version of the Muslim women should be heard,” she said. Dr Mumtaz said the responsibility of the political parties and women’s organisations was not to say a blanket ‘no’ to the UCC. “Instead, they should project reforms in personal laws as an alternative. They should persuade the religious leadership for the reforms,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Mumtaz added that she raised the issue in the meeting of the organising committee. “I said this line should be upheld, but it didn’t get due recognition. I had this different opinion even while opposing the UCC,” she said. The writer said there are women leaders such as P K Sainaba and Kanathil Jameela who could raise the issue. “I think they also have the same line. But the party might have thought that the religious and political leadership will be unhappy if these leaders are allowed to speak,” she said. “There was representation for tribal groups and Christian community in the seminar. But Muslim women were absent. I think the mistake will be corrected. I have hope in the Left. The issue of reforms in the personal laws should be discussed even while opposing the BJP’s move to impose UCC,” Dr Mumtaz said. It may be recalled that some Muslim leaders had objected to the demand for reforming the Muslim personal law at the seminar itself. In his speech, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM)- Markazudawa general secretary C P Umar Sullami said that equality for women is not practical. Sullami said no political parties have ensured equality in their committees. Meanwhile, Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the seminar was a huge success. Not a blanket ‘no’ Dr Mumtaz said the responsibility of the political parties and women’s organisations was not to say a blanket ‘no’ to the UCC. “Instead, they should project reforms in personal laws as an alternative. They should persuade the religious leadership for the reforms,” she said.