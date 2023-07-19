Race against time with ‘Athivegam Bahudooram’

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Oommen Chandy’s name was closely connected to the slogan ‘Athivegam Bahudooram’ (Project Fast Forward) as he was known as a man in a hurry. Chandy’s approximately two-year stint as chief minister during 2004-06 was best remembered for the campaign that saw him rush across the state listening to people’s grievances.

Later, when he was again sworn in CM in 2011, the slogan turned iconic as his tenure witnessed many projects being implemented swiftly. The award-winning people’s reach-out initiative, the Mass Contact Programme, was also launched during this time.

Interestingly, the slogan, which remains unforgettable even after years, was coined swiftly, in a few minutes.

The slogan which depicted the style and approach of Chandy was created within a few minutes, recalled former chief secretary, Jiji Thomson. When Chandy became CM replacing A K Antony in 2004, the government decided to present a slogan that defines its approach towards people. The first cabinet meeting took a decision to announce the slogan in its first interaction with the media after the meeting.

When the cabinet meeting was underway, Jiji Thomson, the then secretary of the information and public relations department, was summoned to the cabinet room by the-then chief secretary Babu Jacob. “When I reached the cabinet room, the CM asked me to coin a slogan for the government within a few minutes. The then IT Minister P K Kunhalikutty gave a hint that it should be a modern one connecting the developments in information technology. It should be catchy and simple.

The ministers told me that it would be announced in the press meeting after the cabinet meeting. I sought 15 minutes time, returned to my office, and many options came to my mind. Finally, the catchphrase ‘Kerala Fast Forward’ came to my mind,” said Jiji Thomson.

He went to the cabinet room again and presented the slogan. The CM and other ministers agreed but K M Mani came up with a suggestion. The slogan is good but it should be in Malayalam, Mani suggested.

“I returned to my office and started reworking the slogan but nothing turned out to be catchy. I knew Chandy sir during my studies. He was a person who can take fast decisions and act quickly. While moving fast he crosses a vast distance. Hence I rephrased it to ‘Kerala Athivegam Bahudooram.’ The ministers were happy with the slogan. This time the CM made a slight change. His suggestion ‘Athivegam Bahudooram’ was accepted by all,” he added.

His former cabinet colleague K Babu, MLA, said Chandy was one who crossed vast distances fast for delivering government schemes. “The demise of a leader like Chandy is a loss to the people as he worked for the people throughout the day. His Mass Contact Programme proved that his first priority was people,” he said.

