Four infrastructure projects show his commitment to development

Dr G Vijayaraghavan By

Express News Service

Four major infrastructure projects that changed the face of Kerala exemplify former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s commitment to the development of the state. The Vizhinjam Port, Kochi Metro, Smart City, and Kannur Airport are testimonials of his vision and administrative acumen. Chandy stands apart from other administrators for his eagerness to embrace modernism, continuous learning, and organising capability.

The decades-old port proposal could be realised because he made the right moves at the right time. Unfortunately, he did not get enough time to put the Smart City project on track, and many issues cropped up later due to that.

I had close interaction with him for about two decades when I worked for the Kerala State Planning Board (KSPB). Chandy had high regard for the board and would never skip meetings that required the CM’s participation. He used to refer proposals on futuristic policies and projects to the board.

I remember the CM taking down notes at meetings and his ‘friendly consultations’ with experts on new projects. Come what may, he would stand by his learned decisions for the state’s development and people’s welfare. He was fearless and confident to the core, but never made personal allegations to score political points. For him, political rivalry did not mean personal animosity.

He was a staunch believer in employment creation for the state’s progress. His first reaction to new project proposals would be “Will it create employment opportunities?” He was nothing short of a ‘trendsetter’ for the country in development and welfare programmes. He is one of the rare ‘kindhearted’ rulers Kerala has ever seen.

(The author is a former Planning Board member)

