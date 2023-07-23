Bypoll talks put focus back on Puthuppally after Oommen Chandy's demise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the assembly secretariat informing the Central Election Commission about the Puthuppally seat falling vacant following the demise of Oommen Chandy, the three political fronts are gearing up for a byelection, which could be held in the next six months.

The question is who will continue the legacy of Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for 53 years? The Congress seems to be taking it lightly, hoping that the Thrikkakara magic would play out again in Puthuppally. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the party is in no hurry to decide on a candidate. “We have not held any talks on a candidate for the by-election. There are so many factors to be taken into account,” he told TNIE.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Congress will zero in on one of the three children of Chandy — Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen. It’s almost certain that the party may go for a candidate from the Chandy clan.

While Chandy Oommen has maintained that the call will be taken by the party, his sisters are tight-lipped on the matter. Sources said the party's national leadership, especially the Gandhi family, are inclined towards Chandy Oommen. However, many in the state leadership are keen on fielding Achu. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters on Saturday that the party will hold talks on the candidate after the Oommen Chandy memorial meeting on Monday.

CPM ready for election in any constituency: EP

The Left Front will likely home in on a candidate only after the Election Commission issues the poll notification. The CPM is considering two names - DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas and Kottayam district secretariat member Reji Zachariah. Both had contested against Oommen Chandy twice.

On July 29, the party district secretariat will hold discussions on Puthuppally. The party’s strategy and guidelines for the byelection will be formulated by the state secretariat and state committee. The next state committee is scheduled to be held on August 13 and 14.

“The CPM is ready for an election in any of the constituencies in the state,” LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said after the LDF meeting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the BJP may go for a fresh face in Puthuppally.

