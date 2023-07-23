Home States Kerala

Bypoll talks put focus back on Puthuppally after Oommen Chandy's demise

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the party is in no hurry to decide on a candidate.

Published: 23rd July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

ECI, Election Commission

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi – PTI Photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the assembly secretariat informing the Central Election Commission about the Puthuppally seat falling vacant following the demise of Oommen Chandy, the three political fronts are gearing up for a byelection, which could be held in the next six months.

The question is who will continue the legacy of Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for 53 years? The Congress seems to be taking it lightly, hoping that the Thrikkakara magic would play out again in Puthuppally. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the party is in no hurry to decide on a candidate. “We have not held any talks on a candidate for the by-election. There are so many factors to be taken into account,” he told TNIE.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Congress will zero in on one of the three children of Chandy — Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen. It’s almost certain that the party may go for a candidate from the Chandy clan. 

While Chandy Oommen has maintained that the call will be taken by the party, his sisters are tight-lipped on the matter. Sources said the party's national leadership, especially the Gandhi family, are inclined towards Chandy Oommen. However, many in the state leadership are keen on fielding Achu. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters on Saturday that the party will hold talks on the candidate after the Oommen Chandy memorial meeting on Monday.

CPM ready for election in any constituency: EP

The Left Front will likely home in on a candidate only after the Election Commission issues the poll notification. The CPM is considering two names - DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas and Kottayam district secretariat member Reji Zachariah. Both had contested against Oommen Chandy twice.

On July 29, the party district secretariat will hold discussions on Puthuppally. The party’s strategy and guidelines for the byelection will be formulated by the state secretariat and state committee. The next state committee is scheduled to be held on August 13 and 14.

“The CPM is ready for an election in any of the constituencies in the state,” LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said after the LDF meeting on Saturday. 
Meanwhile, there are indications that the BJP may go for a fresh face in Puthuppally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Election Commission Puthuppally Oommen Chandy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp