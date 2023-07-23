Kerala’s Childline workers plead for job lifeline

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the state government gearing up to implement the Centre’s Mission Vatsalya child welfare project from August 1, Childline workers across Kerala are grappling with an uncertain fate and the fear of being left in the lurch. From MSW holders to seasoned veterans in the field with over two decades of commitment, a significant number of Childline staff members face the grim prospect of unemployment if the state authorities ignore their expertise.

Though an action council has made fervent appeals to ministers and top officials, concrete measures to ensure job security for the current Childline workforce remain elusive.

Childline India Foundation (CIF), the NGO managing the nationwide 1098 helpline, saw the Union government terminate their agreement last year in view of introducing Mission Vatsalya. By July 30 this year, the helpline services will be integrated into the national emergency number, 112.

Currently, Childline workers draw salaries ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 a month. While Mission Vatsalya promises an increment to a minimum of Rs 18,000 a month, there has been no word on preference for the existing workforce.

“That means we have to write exams and go through a cumbersome process,” says a Childline coordinator, requesting anonymity. “There are people who have been working here for about 20 years, despite the meagre salaries, just because of their love for children. In dire situations, we have even dipped into our own pockets to meet the needs of distressed children. Moreover, the extensive networks and trust we have painstakingly built over the years are invaluable assets in addressing children’s problems.”

In Thrissur district alone, 12 staffers work with the railways unit, and another eight at the Childline office. “Currently, we receive more help-seeking calls from teachers and children rather than just 1098 rescue alerts, thanks to the great network we have here through continuous awareness programmes,” the coordinator adds.

“However, we are deeply troubled by the rising incidents of physical assaults on children compared with previous years.”

As the recruitment process has started across all districts, Childline workers have urged the state government to give them priority over other candidates. In Thrissur, 450 applications were received for the 14 posts under Mission Vatsalya, prompting authorities to contemplate conducting examinations, with interviews to follow for short-listed candidates.

“We hope the government does not ignore us. There are experts holding MSW degrees and crisis management specialists among us. Despite not receiving funds from the Childline India Foundation since March, our passion for the cause has fuelled us to intervene whenever children need help,” says the coordinator.

