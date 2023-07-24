Home States Kerala

Moral policing: Four persons including two women harassed by locals in Kerala's Kasaragod 

A group of four persons, including two women, were allegedly restrained and harassed by some locals over them travelling together.

Published: 24th July 2023 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

In this 2017 image, The ‘Kiss of Love’ protest organised against moral policing at Marine Drive in Kochi. | Albin Mathew

By PTI

KASARGOD (Kerala): An incident of moral policing was reported from this northern Kerala district when a group of four, including two women, were allegedly restrained and harassed by some locals over them travelling together, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the group were returning from Bekal Fort here after celebrating the birthday of one of them, police said.

On the way back they stopped at an eatery to have food and on coming out, some persons restrained them from leaving in their car and questioned them as to what they were doing there, an officer of Melparamba police station said.

An altercation also ensued as a result, according to visuals of the incident shown on TV channel.

Subsequently, police were informed and when officers arrived at the spot, they took into custody four persons who had allegedly restrained the group of four and had harassed them, the officer said.

No one was injured in the incident, the officer said.

The arrest of the four has not yet been recorded, police said.

An FIR under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294(b) (obscene acts or songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the four accused, police said.

Besides that, the accused have also been booked under section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
moral policing Kasargod Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp