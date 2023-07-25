Chandy’s demise major loss to Congress, says Kerala CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led state leaders of all prominent political parties in paying homage to his predecessor Oommen Chandy on Monday. Addressing the Oommen Chandy commemoration meeting organised by the KPCC at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi termed the former chief minister as an excellent administrator.

Even when he was unwell, Chandy’s efforts were to strengthen the party and “his demise is a major loss to the Congress and the UDF,” the CM said.

“Both of us entered the state assembly together in 1970. I could not remain in the assembly continuously. But he delivered his role as a legislator for a record 53 years. He emerged as the most vibrant leader of the Congress. The acceptance Chandy got is due to his leadership skills. He went on to become the undisputed leader of the Congress and UDF,” Pinarayi said. Sharing a recent personal memory, Pinarayi recalled how he and Chandy bumped into each other during a programme a few months back. Chandy was in the midst of treatment then.

“He showed vigour and vitality. When I told him he was looking better, he mentioned the doctor who was treating him. Later, I called up the doctor and appreciated him. The doctor, however, told me that he was not sure whether Chandy would listen to his advice to slow down a bit,” the CM said.

Earlier, state Congress president K Sudhakaran made a veiled attack on Pinarayi and his government alleging that no other leader had faced the kind of political witch-hunt that Chandy faced. Pinarayi and Sudhakaran, who share a strained relationship, sat two chairs apart at the function. Pinarayi was flanked by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Sudhakaran sat next to Satheesan.

‘He never misbehaved even with political detractors’

Though both the CM and the Congress chief greeted each other when the former arrived, Sudhakaran evaded addressing Pinarayi directly in his speech, referring to the gathering as ‘special guests’.

In his address, the chief minister also did not mention Sudhakaran. While leaving the stage, Pinarayi acknowledged Sudhakaran and the latter reciprocated.

When Pinarayi got up to address the audience, the packed auditorium saw Youth Congress workers shouting slogans in honour of Chandy. Sudhakaran and other Congress leaders urged the workers to calm down.

Sudhakaran who read out his speech, said Chandy had never misbehaved with anyone, even his political detractors. “Stones were hurled at him once when he visited my home district Kannur. It came as a shock to me. He hugged his attacker and conquered them with his love,” Sudhakaran said drawing huge applause from the crowd.

ALSO READ | Oommen Chandy, Kerala’s Congress colossus

UDF convener M M Hassan read out a resolution paying tribute to the departed leader. Besides Satheesan and Chennithala, senior Congress leaders including V M Sudheeran, K C Joseph, Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, CPM leader Thomas Isaac, RSP leader A A Azeez, Left leaders Kadannapally Ramachandran, Mathew T Thomas, KC (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob, BJP leaders O Rajagopal, P K Krishnadas, Gururatnam Gnana Tapaswi, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kavalam Sreekumar, and other socio-political and cultural leaders attended the memorial meeting.

ALSO READ | It was Antony’s idea to invite Kerala CM for Chandy commemoration meet

V M Sudheeran endorses Chandy Oommen

T’Puram: Even as discussions are going on on the successor to Oommen Chandy, Congress veteran V M Sudheeran openly stated his wish to have Chandy Oommen as the late leader’s political heir. Speaking at the Oommen Chandy commemoration meeting, the former KPCC president exuded hope that Chandy Oommen would become the political heir of Oommen Chandy.

Speaking in the presence of a slew of party leaders, Sudheeran said he hopes that Chandy Oommen would be the UDF candidate at Puthuppally. Chandy Oommen was seated in the front row on the stage. Sudheeran was the only senior leader to openly endorse Chandy Oommen as the party candidate for bypoll. Sudheeran made the remark at a time when the party leaders had asked everyone to stay away from making public remarks on Chandy’s successor.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led state leaders of all prominent political parties in paying homage to his predecessor Oommen Chandy on Monday. Addressing the Oommen Chandy commemoration meeting organised by the KPCC at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi termed the former chief minister as an excellent administrator. ഉണരുമീ ഗാനം... വികാരനിർഭരമായ നാലു വരികൾ ആലപിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ശ്രീ.ഉമ്മൻ ചാണ്ടിയെ അനുസ്മരിച്ചു സംസാരിക്കുന്ന ഗായകൻ ശ്രീ. ജി.വേണുഗോപാൽ.#RememberingOommenChandy pic.twitter.com/g26vHVmhKN — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) July 24, 2023 Even when he was unwell, Chandy’s efforts were to strengthen the party and “his demise is a major loss to the Congress and the UDF,” the CM said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Both of us entered the state assembly together in 1970. I could not remain in the assembly continuously. But he delivered his role as a legislator for a record 53 years. He emerged as the most vibrant leader of the Congress. The acceptance Chandy got is due to his leadership skills. He went on to become the undisputed leader of the Congress and UDF,” Pinarayi said. Sharing a recent personal memory, Pinarayi recalled how he and Chandy bumped into each other during a programme a few months back. Chandy was in the midst of treatment then. “He showed vigour and vitality. When I told him he was looking better, he mentioned the doctor who was treating him. Later, I called up the doctor and appreciated him. The doctor, however, told me that he was not sure whether Chandy would listen to his advice to slow down a bit,” the CM said. Earlier, state Congress president K Sudhakaran made a veiled attack on Pinarayi and his government alleging that no other leader had faced the kind of political witch-hunt that Chandy faced. Pinarayi and Sudhakaran, who share a strained relationship, sat two chairs apart at the function. Pinarayi was flanked by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Sudhakaran sat next to Satheesan. ‘He never misbehaved even with political detractors’ Though both the CM and the Congress chief greeted each other when the former arrived, Sudhakaran evaded addressing Pinarayi directly in his speech, referring to the gathering as ‘special guests’. In his address, the chief minister also did not mention Sudhakaran. While leaving the stage, Pinarayi acknowledged Sudhakaran and the latter reciprocated. When Pinarayi got up to address the audience, the packed auditorium saw Youth Congress workers shouting slogans in honour of Chandy. Sudhakaran and other Congress leaders urged the workers to calm down. Sudhakaran who read out his speech, said Chandy had never misbehaved with anyone, even his political detractors. “Stones were hurled at him once when he visited my home district Kannur. It came as a shock to me. He hugged his attacker and conquered them with his love,” Sudhakaran said drawing huge applause from the crowd. ALSO READ | Oommen Chandy, Kerala’s Congress colossus UDF convener M M Hassan read out a resolution paying tribute to the departed leader. Besides Satheesan and Chennithala, senior Congress leaders including V M Sudheeran, K C Joseph, Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, CPM leader Thomas Isaac, RSP leader A A Azeez, Left leaders Kadannapally Ramachandran, Mathew T Thomas, KC (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob, BJP leaders O Rajagopal, P K Krishnadas, Gururatnam Gnana Tapaswi, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Kavalam Sreekumar, and other socio-political and cultural leaders attended the memorial meeting. ALSO READ | It was Antony’s idea to invite Kerala CM for Chandy commemoration meet V M Sudheeran endorses Chandy Oommen T’Puram: Even as discussions are going on on the successor to Oommen Chandy, Congress veteran V M Sudheeran openly stated his wish to have Chandy Oommen as the late leader’s political heir. Speaking at the Oommen Chandy commemoration meeting, the former KPCC president exuded hope that Chandy Oommen would become the political heir of Oommen Chandy. Speaking in the presence of a slew of party leaders, Sudheeran said he hopes that Chandy Oommen would be the UDF candidate at Puthuppally. Chandy Oommen was seated in the front row on the stage. Sudheeran was the only senior leader to openly endorse Chandy Oommen as the party candidate for bypoll. Sudheeran made the remark at a time when the party leaders had asked everyone to stay away from making public remarks on Chandy’s successor.