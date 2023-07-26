Home States Kerala

Kerala govt announces reservation for transgender students in nursing courses

Varsha told TNIE that the move would help ensure the participation of transgender persons in the medical sector.

Published: 26th July 2023 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine, Vaccine, COVID-19 shot

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has taken another big step by introducing reservations for transgenders in nursing colleges. Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday announced that one seat each will be reserved in both BSc nursing and general nursing for candidates from the community. The decision is the result of the efforts taken by Varsha J S, a transwoman from Kasaragod. 

“One seat in BSc nursing and one seat in general nursing are now reserved for candidates from the transgender community. For the first time in history, transgender people are now awarded reservations in the nursing profession. The government is taking the initiative in an effort to support the transgender population. It is a continuation of ensuring the representation of the transgender community in the health sector as well,” said Veena George in a Facebook post.

Varsha told TNIE that the move would help ensure the participation of transgender persons in the medical sector. “There are no nurses from our community. I wish to become a nurse. This is my last chance too. So I met the minister and requested to reserve a seat for our community as well around two weeks ago. If not I, someone can avail the seat,” said Varsha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgender reservation Kerala health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp