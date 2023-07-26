Kerala govt announces reservation for transgender students in nursing courses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has taken another big step by introducing reservations for transgenders in nursing colleges. Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday announced that one seat each will be reserved in both BSc nursing and general nursing for candidates from the community. The decision is the result of the efforts taken by Varsha J S, a transwoman from Kasaragod.

“One seat in BSc nursing and one seat in general nursing are now reserved for candidates from the transgender community. For the first time in history, transgender people are now awarded reservations in the nursing profession. The government is taking the initiative in an effort to support the transgender population. It is a continuation of ensuring the representation of the transgender community in the health sector as well,” said Veena George in a Facebook post.

Varsha told TNIE that the move would help ensure the participation of transgender persons in the medical sector. “There are no nurses from our community. I wish to become a nurse. This is my last chance too. So I met the minister and requested to reserve a seat for our community as well around two weeks ago. If not I, someone can avail the seat,” said Varsha.

