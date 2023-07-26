Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy a leader not blinded by hatred and anger, says Rahul 

Reflecting on their past experiences together, Rahul remembered walking with Chandy during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Published: 26th July 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi speaks at a programme held to commemorate Congress leader Oommen Chandy in Malappuram on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Young leaders should follow in the footsteps of Oommen Chandy, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Malappuram District Congress Committee to commemorate former chief minister, Oommen Chandy. He urged the young Congress leaders present at the venue to emulate Chandy’s exemplary leadership. Rahul also said Kerala would benefit from having more leaders like Chandy.

“Chandy was a leader who was not blinded by hatred and anger, and he was not confused by the diversity of communities, castes, and languages. He never sought to divide the people of Kerala, and he never approached me to complain about any leader from Kerala. I viewed him as someone from whom I could gain insights into, or try to comprehend, the perspectives and feelings of the people of Kerala,” Rahul said.

Praising Chandy’s leadership further, Rahul described him as a leader who emerged from the people of Kerala. He said, “When you rise from the people, you gain power. And with power, there comes the temptation to consider oneself above the people and fall into the trap of corruption. However, Chandy never succumbed to such temptations.”

Reflecting on their past experiences together, Rahul remembered walking with Chandy during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Knowing he was unwell, I asked him not to walk with me, but he insisted on accompanying me. I extended my support while walking, but he preferred to walk without assistance. As we journeyed together, I was amazed at his exceptional leadership qualities,” shared Rahul.

AICC (organisation) general secretary K C Venugopal, A P Anil Kumar, Chandy Oommen Alippatta Jameela, and IUML leaders Sadik Ali Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty attended.

