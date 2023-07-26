Students’ AI device in Kerala to keep watch on dress code violations

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Inspired by the AI cameras installed by the motor vehicles department, a group of young bright minds from a school in Kollam have developed their own tool powered by artificial intelligence. While the MVD’s cameras are designed to detect traffic violations, the device created by class IX students of Brook International School is aimed at ensuring students’ adherence to proper uniforms.

The ‘uniform detection machine’, as the name suggests, identifies students who are not dressed in full school uniform. It can spot the smallest of dress code violations — be it a missing tie or different shoes. Upon detection, the machine captures the necessary information and forwards it to the principal’s mobile number.

Hanoch M Biju, a class IX student, along with four of his classmates, developed the AI device within three weeks. “When we began learning about AI, we came across the functions of MVD’s cameras. We were amazed by the way they capture traffic violations and transfer the details to authorities. Inspired, we decided to create our own AI device,” said Hanoch, who aspires to become an AI scientist.

The device comprises six key components -- a camera, teachable machine software, scratch programming software, an Arduino Uno (an open microcontroller board), a GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) module, and a SIM card.

“In the teachable machine software, we feed the data that we want to detect. For instance, we provided photos of students in full uniform and civilian dress, along with the phone number to which the details should be transferred,” said Hanoch.

Students plan to upgrade device with additional facilities

“The scratch programming software and GSM help transfer the information efficiently within 15 seconds,” Hanoch explained. While the AI device is currently in its nascent stage, the students have ambitious plans to enhance its capabilities. “In the coming days, we will feed more than 500 photos of students from different angles, which will help in detecting more violations.

Our next project involves creating an AI-based attendance device for teachers,” said Avinthika V, another student who is part of the team. “We have introduced AI and computer coding in our curriculum in line with the New Education Policy. As part of a project, a student approached us with the idea of the AI device, and we provided necessary guidance and technical help,” says Ahalya V, an Informatics Practices faculty at the school.

Principal Bonifacia Vincent told TNIE that the AI device is aimed at enhancing self-discipline among students. “We are not trying to put pressure on students by introducing the device. When some students approached us with the idea of the device, we supported it. Now, the students are planning to upgrade it by enhancing its capabilities to detect intruders in the school,’’ she said.

