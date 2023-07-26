Home States Kerala

Students’ AI device in Kerala to keep watch on dress code violations

Hanoch M Biju, a class IX student, along with four of his classmates, developed the AI device within three weeks.

Published: 26th July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Inspired by the AI cameras installed by the motor vehicles department, a group of young bright minds from a school in Kollam have developed their own tool powered by artificial intelligence. While the MVD’s cameras are designed to detect traffic violations, the device created by class IX students of Brook International School is aimed at ensuring students’ adherence to proper uniforms.

The ‘uniform detection machine’, as the name suggests, identifies students who are not dressed in full school uniform. It can spot the smallest of dress code violations — be it a missing tie or different shoes. Upon detection, the machine captures the necessary information and forwards it to the principal’s mobile number.

Hanoch M Biju, a class IX student, along with four of his classmates, developed the AI device within three weeks. “When we began learning about AI, we came across the functions of MVD’s cameras. We were amazed by the way they capture traffic violations and transfer the details to authorities. Inspired, we decided to create our own AI device,” said Hanoch, who aspires to become an AI scientist.

The device comprises six key components -- a camera, teachable machine software, scratch programming software, an Arduino Uno (an open microcontroller board), a GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) module, and a SIM card.

“In the teachable machine software, we feed the data that we want to detect. For instance, we provided photos of students in full uniform and civilian dress, along with the phone number to which the details should be transferred,” said Hanoch.  

Students plan to upgrade device with additional facilities

“The scratch programming software and GSM help transfer the information efficiently within 15 seconds,” Hanoch explained. While the AI device is currently in its nascent stage, the students have ambitious plans to enhance its capabilities. “In the coming days, we will feed more than 500 photos of students from different angles, which will help in detecting more violations.

Our next project involves creating an AI-based attendance device for teachers,” said Avinthika V, another student who is part of the team. “We have introduced AI and computer coding in our curriculum in line with the New Education Policy. As part of a project, a student approached us with the idea of the AI device, and we provided necessary guidance and technical help,” says Ahalya V, an Informatics Practices faculty at the school.

Principal Bonifacia Vincent told TNIE that the AI device is aimed at enhancing self-discipline among students. “We are not trying to put pressure on students by introducing the device. When some students approached us with the idea of the device, we supported it. Now, the students are planning to upgrade it by enhancing its capabilities to detect intruders in the school,’’ she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI cameras Students’ AI device dress code violations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp