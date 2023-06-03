Home States Kerala

Now, a musical in support of Arikomban

Composed and sung by veteran musician Kavalam Sreekumar, the song has been penned by Kollam-based lyricist Pramod Kannan Pillai.

Published: 03rd June 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban, the rogue elephant that has spread terror among residents in and around Chinnakkanal, in Idukki.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arikomban, the wild tusker, has been the talk of the town for the past few months. From fans groups to protests, netizens and animal activists are on their toes to bring the elephant back to its natural habitat. Aiding the movement in support of the jumbo, a Malayalam music video album, ‘Arikomban: Kalam Marupadi Thannukollum’, is getting ready for release. The first-look poster of the upcoming music video was released by its makers in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Composed and sung by veteran musician Kavalam Sreekumar, the song has been penned by Kollam-based lyricist Pramod Kannan Pillai. Pramod wrote it as a poem a few weeks ago and approached Kavalam Sreekumar to compose its music as he wanted the world to listen to the poem in Kavalam’s voice. “By isolating the elephant from its natural habitat and herd, the humans are tormenting it.

We, humans, have forums to address our griefs and worries. But where will the animals address their grief? Why did he start to eat rice and vandalise the shops and houses? I have worked in a private firm in the food industry for around two decades. I understand the elephant’s need to find food. I feel empathetic to the animal and thus portrayed his worries as a poem in his point of view as a song,” explains the lyricist.

 Kavalam Sreekumar is in awe of the track. According to him, the poetic lines nurture a concern for the animal. This, he said, attracted him to the project. “The poem was rich with rhythmic words and beats which is hardly seen in other poems at present. The powerful words conveying the pangs of Arikomban were very moving. I feel happy to be part of this video about the tusker,” Sreekumar said. The video is slated to be filmed at Chinnakkanal soon. It will be released in the coming weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arikomban Arikomban: Kalam Marupadi Thannukollum
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp