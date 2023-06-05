Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kollam Sudhi, an actor and comedian, died in a road accident in the wee hours of Monday. The car he was travelling in collided with a pickup truck, leaving three other comedy artists, Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, injured.

The accident took place around 4:30 a.m. near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur as Sudhi and the other three artists were returning from Vadakara after a programme. Their white sedan collided head-on with a pickup truck that was coming from the opposite direction. Sudhi, who was seated in front, sustained severe head injuries. Despite immediate efforts by fellow commuters and local residents to rush him to A.R. Super Speciality Hospital in Kodungallur, Thrissur, Sudhi succumbed to his injuries.

Kollam Sudhi had risen to fame through his exceptional performances in comedy programs and stage shows. He had also made notable appearances in popular serials and movies, including Mohanlal's starrer "Big Brother," as well as comedy films like "International Local Story" and "Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan."

Meanwhile, Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor, and Mahesh, the other actors involved in the accident, have been admitted to AR Specialty Hospital for treatment. Their condition has been reported to be stable by health officials.

