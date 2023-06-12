Over 1,000 pond-side community spaces in the making in Kerala

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 1,000 ponds in Kerala are being rejuvenated under the Union government’s Mission Amrit Sarovar programme. The project aims to conserve ponds, enhance their utility and make them spaces for community gatherings. Works are at different stages and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce the completion of the national-level programme on August 15.

As many as 75 ponds in every district in Kerala will be covered under the programme, said A Nizamudeen, director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the implementing agency. “A target beneficiary group was identified for each pond based on its utility in fisheries, agriculture or irrigation. Development works were then customised to enhance the utility value,” he said.

MGNREGS workers execute the works on embankment or catchment areas of the waterbodies. Conservation measures like building retaining walls are also being carried out through convergence projects with departments like the Public Works, Irrigation and Fisheries. The cost for reviving each pond varies according to its size and work involved. Generally, they fell in the Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh bracket.

“A highlight of the programme is that the ponds are being developed as community spaces. Flag posts will be erected at all sites where the national flag would be hoisted on important days like the Republic Day and the Independence Day. People can assemble on the pond sides for social and cultural programmes as well,” Nizamudeen said. The project covers renovation of seating facilities on the embankment though it was not planned at this phase.

Scientific conservation and restoration measures are being adopted for all ponds. They include inlet and outlet channels and silt traps to prevent soil or sediments entering the pond. Some districts would exceed the target of 75 ponds, like Thiruvananthapuram where 156 ponds are being renovated.

Monitoring

A digital monitoring system of the sites and geo-tagging will be implemented as part of the programme. Details, including photos and videos of the work, and periodical inspections by officers would be recorded on a mobile app. The app will also serve as a platform for continuous monitoring of the sites after the project completion.

