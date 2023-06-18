Kochi Corporation to collect bio-medical waste at a subsidised rate

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation, in collaboration with Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. (KEIL) and the Aakri app, has announced its plans to collect biomedical waste from households at a subsidised rate. The collection of biomedical waste will be facilitated through various online services, including a customer care toll-free number, a WhatsApp-based messaging service, and the My Kochi mobile application, an official with Kochi Corporation said.

“The customer care number (1800) 890-5089 will be the primary channel for collecting biomedical waste from households within the jurisdiction of the Kochi Corporation at the subsidised rates. However, commercial establishments will need to pay the full price of Rs 54 per kg for availing of the service,” the official added.

The customer care number will be operational from next week, operating between 9 am and 6 pm from Monday to Friday. Additionally, division-wise camps for waste management will be organised on weekends. A schedule will be prepared for waste collection from different divisions, ensuring that residents are aware and can segregate their waste accordingly.

In addition to the customer care number, the collection of biomedical waste through WhatsApp and the My Kochi app will be made available within the next week. “We have observed that residents tend to dispose of biomedical waste along with non-biodegradable waste due to the high disposal costs. By reducing the price, we hope to encourage waste segregation among residents.

As a result, we have revised the rates to `12/kg. Residents will only need to pay for the collection and transportation fees. The collected biomedical waste will be transported to KEIL’s biomedical waste treatment plant located at Ambalemedu,” the official said.

Residents will be able to report and upload pictures of areas where waste is being dumped, thereby notifying the local body about it.

