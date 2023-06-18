Home States Kerala

Kochi Corporation to collect bio-medical waste at a subsidised rate

The customer care number will be operational from next week, operating between 9 am and 6 pm from Monday to Friday.

Published: 18th June 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Municipal Corporation

Kochi Municipal Corporation (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation, in collaboration with Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. (KEIL) and the Aakri app, has announced its plans to collect biomedical waste from households at a subsidised rate. The collection of biomedical waste will be facilitated through various online services, including a customer care toll-free number, a WhatsApp-based messaging service, and the My Kochi mobile application, an official with Kochi Corporation said.

“The customer care number (1800) 890-5089 will be the primary channel for collecting biomedical waste from households within the jurisdiction of the Kochi Corporation at the subsidised rates. However, commercial establishments will need to pay the full price of Rs 54 per kg for availing of the service,” the official added.

The customer care number will be operational from next week, operating between 9 am and 6 pm from Monday to Friday. Additionally, division-wise camps for waste management will be organised on weekends. A schedule will be prepared for waste collection from different divisions, ensuring that residents are aware and can segregate their waste accordingly.  

In addition to the customer care number, the collection of biomedical waste through WhatsApp and the My Kochi app will be made available within the next week. “We have observed that residents tend to dispose of biomedical waste along with non-biodegradable waste due to the high disposal costs. By reducing the price, we hope to encourage waste segregation among residents.

As a result, we have revised the rates to `12/kg. Residents will only need to pay for the collection and transportation fees. The collected biomedical waste will be transported to KEIL’s biomedical waste treatment plant located at Ambalemedu,” the official said.

Residents will be able to report and upload pictures of areas where waste is being dumped, thereby notifying the local body about it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KEIL Aakri app biomedical waste Kochi Municipal Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp