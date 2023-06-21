Devotees on way to Kottiyoor temple fest in Kerala get a taste of communal harmony

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: In a sight that is emblematic of the religious harmony in Kerala, Muslim youths, including women, can be seen serving food at various resting centres to pilgrims making their way to Kottiyoor temple for the Vaisakha Maholsavam.

One of the most popular festivals in North Malabar, the one-month-long Maholsavam attracts thousands every day, including those from the southern districts of the state. In an effort to provide facilities for the devotees, the Temple Coordination Committee, Chittariparamba, in association with the Initiative for Rehabilitation and Palliative Care, Kannur (IRPC), has set up resting stations along the way.

More than the welcoming food served here, what heartens many is seeing many Muslims and Christians who volunteer here, all of whom are eager to help. “Around 2,000 pilgrims come and consume food at our two centres at Kolayad and Poovathinkeezhil.

On Sundays, the number would go up to 3,000. The food for devotees is served by Muslims. Many youths have come forward to help. It is really heartening to see the pilgrims eat with joy and share light moments with the volunteers,” said P Prahladan, the Peravur zonal convener of IRPC.

Recently, CPM state committee member P Jayarajan had shared some photos of the centres where Muslim women served food for the pilgrims, saying that this is the real Kerala story. The resting stations were set up from Kannur to Kottiyoor on the way to the temple.

