District panchayat in Kerala moves SC seeking culling of dogs

By Express News Service

KANNUR: With stray dogs spreading waves of terror among the people of Muzhappilangad and other areas of Kannur, the district panchayat has approached the Supreme Court with the visuals of nine-year-old girl Janviya being attacked by three stray dogs in front of her neighbour’s house.

District panchayat president P P Divya moved Supreme Court through advocate K R Subhash Chandran, seeking the culling of violent dogs which pose a threat to people’s lives.

In her petition, Divya has asked SC to consider the issue as an emergency case. “The situation is so grave that people are afraid of going out of their houses. We will wait for two more days for the SC to step in. If the top court will not consider our case positively, we will be forced to take up the issue in our hands,” she said.

Meanwhile, the local residents are seething with rage against the indifferent attitude of the Muzhappilangad panchayat as two innocent kids were attacked in the region and one of them died. “The officials have to show some concern for the lives of our children. Parents are extremely worried about the safety of their school-going children,” said T K Sahir, a local resident. “We should bring peace in the region and the violent dogs which attacked both Nihal and Janviya would be caught soon,” said Divya.

Janviya has been recuperating well at the private hospital where she was admitted on Monday with multiple wounds from dog bites. Hospital authorities said she would be soon shifted to a room from the ICU. Janviya was attacked on Monday evening by three stray dogs near her house.

On hearing her cries, her parents rushed to the spot and rescued her from the dog attack. On June 11, Nihal Noushad, a differently abled 11-year-old boy was also brutally attacked and mauled to death by stray dogs at Muzhappilangad.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission has stepped in and asked the Muzhappilangad panchayat secretary to be present during the sitting scheduled to be held at the Government Guest House on Wednesday at 10.30 am. The secretary should submit the documents in connection with the steps taken to control the stray dog menace. The rights panel has also asked district collector S Chandrasekhar to file a detailed report regarding the incident.

Against centre

The CPM has announced a protest march against the Union government for not allowing culling to neutralise the threat of stray dogs in the region.

So far, 31 stray dogs have been caught from the area by the animal husbandry department. They have been taken to the ABC centre at Padiyur.

