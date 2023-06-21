Langur still roaming around Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Home States Kerala

Since its escape from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo a week ago, the grey langur has been roaming about the premises, much to the embarrassment of the officials.

grey langur

The pair of grey langur; the elusive female is the one sitting on the left

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Since its escape from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo a week ago, the grey langur has been roaming about the premises, much to the embarrassment of the officials. According to the grapevine, zoo officials, numbering close to 200, have been looking skywards for the past few days, hoping to catch a glimpse of the langur.

“The grey langur has learned the way in and out of the zoo by now. It is in good spirits and has got accustomed to roaming around freely. We found a heap of its poop recently. It shows that the langur has a good appetite and is eating well. The keepers have been leaving small bananas and apples where the langur was previously spotted,” Dr Jacob Alexander, a senior veterinary surgeon, told TNIE.

A pair of grey langurs was brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, on June 5. After a week-long quarantine, the zoo authorities decided to relocate the pair to its new enclosure. However, the female decided to ditch its partner and escape, giving the authorities a hard time.

Initially, the monkey was confused with the horde of crows hovering above its head. By now, she has learned how to hoodwink them by jumping from one tree to another and hide among the green cover.

