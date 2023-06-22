Home States Kerala

Control of district, subordinate courts in Lakshadweep lies with us, says Kerala High Court

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan clarified that the UT Administration of Lakshadweep is free to frame rules in tune with Article 235, if necessary.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday held that since the district court and subordinate courts in Lakshadweep are under its supervision, it has the power to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the presiding officers of the courts in the islands. 

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan clarified that the UT Administration of Lakshadweep is free to frame rules in tune with Article 235, if necessary. The court issued the order on the petition filed by K Cheriyakoya, former sub-judge/chief judicial magistrate, Amini, Lakshadweep, seeking to review the order directing the Administrator to place him under suspension pending inquiry for forging evidence placed before the court. 

The HC had found that Cheriyakoya committed serious misconduct and dereliction of duty. The review petitioner argued that the Administrator, being an executive, cannot be clothed with the powers to suspend or take action against the petitioner, who is a judicial officer, and if such an action is issued, that will militate against the principles of separation of powers and independence of the judiciary.

The court said that in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court, the “Control” of the district courts and the courts subordinate thereto including those in Lakshadweep are with the Kerala High Court. The “Control” includes taking disciplinary proceedings against the presiding officers of district courts and the courts’ subordinates thereto. 

Therefore the observation in the earlier judgment that “the disciplinary authority of the judicial officer is the Administrator, UT of Lakshadweep”, is reviewed and deleted to the effect that “the disciplinary is the High Court of Kerala”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court district court and subordinate courts in Lakshadweep
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp