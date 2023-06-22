Home States Kerala

SC: Boy’s death in stray attack unfortunate

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundresh issued a notice to Kerala and directed it to file a reply by July 7 on a petition filed by the Kannur district panchayat.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KANNUR:  Observing that the death of an 11-year-old differently abled boy in a stray dog attack in Kannur was “unfortunate”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Kerala government on a plea seeking permission to euthanise “suspected rabid” and “extremely dangerous” stray dogs in the district. 

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundresh issued a notice to Kerala and directed it to file a reply by July 7 on a petition filed by the Kannur district panchayat. “The matter has been taken on board on the date fixed, that is July 12. Counter-affidavit to be filed by July 7,” the bench said. Nihal, 11, was found grievously injured near his home on June 11. He was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

Kannur dist panchayat hails top court’s remark

Welcoming the top court’s observation, Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya said, “We are so happy that, the SC has viewed our petition as a serious issue to be considered urgently. We have hope that the court would understand the seriousness of the situation and would take a favourable decision,” she said. The district panchayat’s plea said,

“It is pertinent to mention that 5,794 stray-dog attacks were reported in 2019, as many as 3,951 cases in 2020, 7,927 cases in 2021, 11,776 cases in 2022 and 6,276 cases up to June 19, 2023, in Kannur district itself. It is further submitted that there are approximately 28,000 stray dogs in the limits of the applicant herein.” It said the menace has continued despite every effort to control it.

