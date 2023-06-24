Controversial Kerala YouTuber Mrz Thoppi arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Mrz Thoppi’, the controversial YouTuber, who had been accused of allegedly making obscene remarks and creating a traffic block in connection with the inauguration of a shop at Valanchery in Malappuram recently, was arrested on Friday. He was taken into custody from a flat in Kochi early in the morning. His arrest was recorded after taking him to Valanchery, where the incident happened a few days ago, police said.

Nihad alias Mrz Thoppi, 26, a native of Kannur, was taken into custody after the police broke open the door of a room he stayed in at his friend’s house as the YouTuber was reluctant to open it despite repeated requests. Visuals of police forcefully breaking the door were streamed live by Thoppi through his Youtube channel. As per the visuals on the channel, the police officials tried to open the room, but the door was locked from the inside.

As Nihad could not open the door, he handed over the key to the police through the lower part of the door. As they were unable to open the door with the key, the cops broke open the door. Nihad was seen coming out of the room in the visuals.

Thoppi alleged that he had agreed to go to the police station. “A few minutes ago, I talked to the police officer and said that I would come to the station tomorrow. Now they are creating a scene to make news to cover up their own failures in political issues,” he said. Police also took into custody his gadgets, including the computer.

“We waited for half an hour. Still, he didn’t open the doors. So, we were forced to break it open and took him into custody,” said a police officer. The officials said they also feared the YouTuber might destroy the evidence in his phone and laptop if he got more time.

KOCHI: ‘Mrz Thoppi’, the controversial YouTuber, who had been accused of allegedly making obscene remarks and creating a traffic block in connection with the inauguration of a shop at Valanchery in Malappuram recently, was arrested on Friday. He was taken into custody from a flat in Kochi early in the morning. His arrest was recorded after taking him to Valanchery, where the incident happened a few days ago, police said. Nihad alias Mrz Thoppi, 26, a native of Kannur, was taken into custody after the police broke open the door of a room he stayed in at his friend’s house as the YouTuber was reluctant to open it despite repeated requests. Visuals of police forcefully breaking the door were streamed live by Thoppi through his Youtube channel. As per the visuals on the channel, the police officials tried to open the room, but the door was locked from the inside. As Nihad could not open the door, he handed over the key to the police through the lower part of the door. As they were unable to open the door with the key, the cops broke open the door. Nihad was seen coming out of the room in the visuals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thoppi alleged that he had agreed to go to the police station. “A few minutes ago, I talked to the police officer and said that I would come to the station tomorrow. Now they are creating a scene to make news to cover up their own failures in political issues,” he said. Police also took into custody his gadgets, including the computer. “We waited for half an hour. Still, he didn’t open the doors. So, we were forced to break it open and took him into custody,” said a police officer. The officials said they also feared the YouTuber might destroy the evidence in his phone and laptop if he got more time.