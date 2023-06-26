Lone tigress Vaiga gets company at Puthur zoo

Home States Kerala

Durga was caught from Chithali in Wayanad in 2017 and shifted to the rehabilitation centre at Neyyar in Thiruvananthapuram.

Durga, the tigress brought to the Puthur zoo on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  One more tigress kept in rehabilitation was shifted to Thrissur Zoological Park, Wildlife Conservation and Research Centre, which is coming up on 365 acres of land at Puthur, on Sunday. 

Durga was caught from Chithali in Wayanad in 2017 and shifted to the rehabilitation centre at Neyyar in Thiruvananthapuram. The decision to shift the tigress to Puthur was taken after she regained her health under the care of the authorities in Neyyar. 

In April, tigress Vaiga was brought to Puthur from Neyyar. After the observation period, it was shifted to a spacious enclosure. It is in good health. Durga too will be kept in isolation for at least a week before zookeepers are allowed to observe the animal and understand its habits.

Receiving Durga at Puthur, Revenue Minister K Rajan said the zoo is expected to be opened for the public from January 2024.  “Tender procedures to bring animals from outside the state and abroad are underway. Birds from the zoo in Thrissur will be shifted to Puthur in July,” he said. Last week, a leopard cub was brought to Puthur from Nenmara. 

