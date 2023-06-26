On bail, Abdul Nasar Madani likely to arrive in Kerala on June 26

Home States Kerala

The bail condition for Madani was that he should not leave Bengaluru till the trial of the case is completed.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:   PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, who is on bail in a case related to the 2008 Bengaluru blast, is likely to arrive in Kerala on Monday after the Karnataka government decided to relax some of the stipulations for the journey.

The bail condition for Madani was that he should not leave Bengaluru till the trial of the case is completed. However, the Supreme Court, in its order on April 17, granted relaxation in the bail condition and allowed Madani to stay in Kerala till July 8 for visiting his ailing father and Ayurveda treatment.

Despite the Supreme Court order, Madani could not come to Kerala as the previous BJP government in Karnataka insisted that he pay the expenses of the policemen accompanying him on his journey, which would come to around Rs 60 lakh. 

Though PDP workers were ready to mobilise the amount, Madani took the stand against it, saying such an action would create precedence. “Only a few days are left of the two-and-a-half month's relaxation sanctioned by the Supreme Court. I wish to go to Kerala and visit my father. I hope that I can leave Bengaluru by Monday evening if there are no fresh problems. Final sanction is yet to come, but I hope that everything will be ready by Monday afternoon,” Madani said in a voice message.

It is believed that some Congress leaders from Kerala took a stand in favour of Madani which resulted in the Karnataka government’s climbdown from its earlier position. The PDP leader is facing serious health issues. Meanwhile, the Kerala Police have readied security arrangements for Madani during his visit to the state. A state police vehicle will follow the vehicle carrying Madani from the Kochi airport.

