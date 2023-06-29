Home States Kerala

Will oppose Uniform Civil Code legally and politically: IUML

They expressed hope that the Congress and CPM would align with the IUML’s stance on the matter.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

'IUML national leaders from Malappuram joining the national committee meeting of the party online on Wednesday'

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML on Wednesday opposed the move to bring in a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. Members of the party’s national committee said that they would legally and politically oppose its implementation. IUML political affairs committee chairman Sadik Alik Thangal said that the UCC goes against constitutional values. “The government should refrain from implementing it,” Thangal said.  

IUML is scheduled to hold a national executive meeting in Kerala on Friday, during which the future course of action in the matter will be charted. Leaders also expressed their intention to engage in discussions on the civil code with other secular parties and religious organisations. They expressed hope that Congress and CPM would align with the IUML’s stance on the matter.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is raising the UCC issue now as his government does not have any achievements to highlight before the voters prior to the 2024 elections. “Modi believes that he can divert attention from the failures of the Union government by raising the civil code issue,” he said. 

IUML national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer said that the recent formation of a united front among Opposition parties, along with the outcome of the Karnataka assembly election, has prompted Modi to bring in the UCC. 

“Opposition parties are consolidating their strength across the country and forging alliances against the forces they perceive as fascist. Furthermore, the polarisation tactics employed by the BJP did not yield desired results in Karnataka. As a result, Modi is inclined to raise the matter related to the implementation of the UCC as a means to secure victory in the upcoming election,” ET said.

