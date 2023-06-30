Home States Kerala

Kudumbashree units of Muhamma panchayat keep word, takes exam high-flyers to Bengaluru

The Kudumbashree had promised 10 students with straight 'A pluses' in the SSLC examination a flight journey to Bengaluru.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

The group of students inside the IndiGo flight | Express

The group of students inside the IndiGo flight | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kudumbashree units of Muhamma panchayat’s ward 12 kept their promise and flew 10 students with straight ‘A pluses’ in the SSLC examination to Bengaluru on Thursday. The assurance was given in February. The units collected money by selling scrap material, including old newspapers, collected from houses of Kudumbashree members. 

Their IndiGo flight took off from Nedumbassery at 7am and reached the capital of Karnataka around 8am. The students visited Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Vidhana Soudha. They also took a ride on Bengaluru Metro. The group started the return journey by Bengaluru-Kochuveli Express train in the evening. 

“We had a wonderful time,” said Abhirami S, a student of AB Vilasom HSS, Muhamma. “This was the first time in a plane for all of us. This will motivate us to excel in our higher studies as well,” she said. “Initially, the plan was to fly the group to Thiruvananthapuram. Ten Kudumbashree members also joined the trip. On making enquiries, we realised that the fare to Thiruvananthapuram was `2,500, while that to Bengaluru was `1,900. We decided to alter the destination. The entire group had an enjoyable experience,” said panchayat member Latheesh B Chandran. 

The ward has as many as 21 Kudumbashree units, with around 300 members. “The trip was funded mostly with old newspapers. The majority of members subscribe to newspapers and each contributed around 2kg every month. This brought in around Rs 15,000 a month.

The earnings of three months were utilised for the project. In addition, scrap materials from houses were also collected and sold to dealers for additional income,” Latheesh said.

The participants were students of schools in and around the panchayat. Kudumbashree had also held a motivation class before the examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree SSLC examination
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp