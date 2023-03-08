Home States Kerala

Ernakulam District Collector Dr Renu Raj among four others transferred

Renu Raj's transfer gains significance in the backdrop of the alleged lapses of the district administration in handling the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi.

Published: 08th March 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Renu Raj

District Collector, Wayanad Dr Renu Raj. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: Ernakulam Collector Dr Renu Raj on Wednesday received a transfer and has now been posted as the Wayanad district collector.

Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kozhikode will also get new collectors, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department.

The High Court on Tuesday had expressed displeasure over the collector who did not appear before it after it issued a suo moto notice following the fire incident.    

Full list of transfers:

  1. Dr Renu Raj, District Collector, Ernakulam is now District Collector, Wayanad
  2. Umesh N S K, Staff Officer to Chief Secretary is now District Collector, Ernakulam
  3. Mohammed Y Safirulla K, Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) Department has now been given the full additional charge of Project Director, e-Health
  4. Haritha V Kumar, District Collector, Thrissur is now District Collector, Alappuzha
  5. Geetha A, District Collector, Wayanad is now District Collector, Kozhikode
  6. V R K Teja Mylavarapu, District Collector, Alappuzha is now District Collector, Thrissur
  7. Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, Kerala State IT Mission is now Staff Officer to Chief Secretary. The officer stands relieved from all additional charges.
  8. Anu Kumari, Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will now hold the full additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission. The officer stands relieved from the additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram
  9. Aswathy Srinivas, Sub Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, will now hold the full additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram
