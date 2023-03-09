Home States Kerala

Paragliding accident: Three including trainer arrested in Varkala

The woman alleged that two staff of the paragliding firm had tried to take her signature on a blank paper claiming that they were hospital staff.  

Published: 09th March 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The paragliding instructor and a tourist who got trapped on a high mast light pole at Papanasam, Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram |Express ​

The paragliding instructor and a tourist who got trapped on a high mast light pole at Papanasam, Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram |Express ​

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a paragliding firm were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a paragliding accident in which a tourist and her instructor got entangled in a high-mast lamp pole. The two were left hanging for nearly two hours before being rescued. A sudden change in the direction of the wind reportedly caused the accident.

The three, including the instructor, are Sandeep, 30, from Uttarakhand; Shreyas, 27, who hails from Ottoor near Mambazhathara; and Prabhudeva, 29, from Vakkom. The arrests were made after the tourist, Pavithra, filed a complaint stating that the instructor paid her no heed despite her request to cancel the ride just after take off.

She also alleged that two staff of the paragliding firm had tried to take her signature on a blank paper claiming that they were hospital staff.  

They had sought her signature to make it appear that the tourist had given her consent to do paragliding even after learning the risks involved.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who were summoned to the spot by the onlookers, failed to execute any moves at first as they did not own any equipment that could bring the two down safely. Soon, they spread a safety net underneath the high-mast and put mattresses on it so that injuries could be prevented if the duo fell from the pole. The officers also summoned the light operator and asked him to bring the light down, which helped in lowering the duo from 70 feet to about 50 feet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paragliding Paragliding accident Varkala
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp