Home States Kerala

Kerala HC quashes 'underwear' case against Minister Antony Raju

The court gave the verdict on a plea moved by Raju to quash the case against him.

Published: 10th March 2023 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the case of an alleged 'underwear' evidence tampering against State Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The court gave the verdict on a plea moved by Raju to quash the case against him.

The case dates back to the year 1990 when Raju was a junior lawyer representing an Australian citizen Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, who was accused of smuggling hashish by concealing it in his underwear.

When Cervelli approached the HC in appeal against his conviction by a trial court more than 30 years ago, the underwear in question was found to have mysteriously shrunk in size, leading the HC to acquit Cervelli of all charges.

A few years later, the investigating officer in the smuggling case, approached the HC seeking a probe into the alleged evidence tampering.

Later, an FIR was registered against Raju in 1994 on a complaint filed by an official of the Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram.

After 12 years of investigation, in 2006, the Assistant Commissioner of Police filed a charge- sheet before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, alleging offences under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and causing disappearance of evidence of offence.

It was Raju's argument that the crucial piece of "underwear evidence" was in the custody of the trial court while it was allegedly tampered with and, therefore, it should have been the court in question that initiated the proceedings to look into the case.

But in this case, the proceedings were initiated on the complaint of the police.

His plea pointed out that the court took cognizance of the case upon a charge sheet by the police and the police have no authority to conduct an investigation in such cases.

The police also cannot file a charge sheet before the court and the proceedings pending before the court is 'non-est' (one that can be ignored altogether) in the eye of the law.

Expressing happiness over the verdict, Raju said he was targeted politically by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and a State Minister who was later defeated by him by going ahead with the case.

"I knew I had done no wrong and now I am cleared and at this time I forgive those who worked against me," said Raju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Antony Raju 'underwear' case
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp