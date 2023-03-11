Brahmapuram crisis: Industries department sabotaged Suchitwa Mission, now Kochi paying its price

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The industries department’s action of sabotaging the Suchitwa Mission’s role in selecting waste management agencies has played a key role in the ongoing crisis in Brahmapuram, Kochi.

And the revelations that the company in the eye of the current storm, Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd, was selected even after senior party leaders in Ernakulam and the Kochi corporation had written to the CPM state leadership pointing out its inexperience have only served to exacerbate the extent of the malfeasance.

The government had constituted the Suchitwa Mission to function as a technical support group for local

self-government institutions to select agencies for decentralised waste management schemes. It is also the nodal agency for the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

Zonta was not shortlisted; mayor highlighted its inexperience

In 2018, however, the first Pinarayi government took a policy decision to set up waste-to-energy plants in the state. And Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC) was named the nodal agency, replacing the Suchitwa Mission.

This was despite the fact that waste-to-energy plants were deemed unviable for the state. Experts were of the view that organic waste management is the best option for the state considering the types of waste generated and the weather.

According to K N Shibu, who is engaged in providing technical support to LSGIs, the energy required to run waste-to-energy plants make them financially unviable.

“Even in Ockhi, New Delhi, which has a functioning waste-to-energy plant, authorities had to dump the waste elsewhere. Even after setting up the plant in Yasinpur, huge piles of waste started forming in three separate places. This proves the failure of the project. Incinerators were also shown to be a failure as the inability to maintain 850 degrees Fahrenheit heat would generate toxic waste,” he said

“The decentralised solid waste management strategy has been identified as suitable for states like Kerala. The Suchitwa Mission was appointed to give technical guidance for selecting vendors and technology, and helping with implementation. But, this was undone and the government decided to adopt waste-to-energy plants,” said Shibu, a consultant for government agencies."

District Collector N S K Umesh, Ministers P Rajeeve and M B Rajesh & Mayor Anilkumar visit the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi

KSIDC’s selection as nodal agency, despite its lack of experience in waste management was seen facilitating the backdoor entry of private players. A global tender was called. However, the shortlisted companies failed to convince authorities of their models. And, Zonta Infratech entered the frame though it was not among the shortlisted companies. “Six Zonta sister companies are registered in Bengaluru under residential addresses, namely Zonta Infratech, Zonta Holdings, Zonta Bauer, Zonta Environment, Greentum Clean Waste Energy and Greentum Idea Factory Pvt Ltd,” an official told TNIE. “They claimed to have a tie-up with a German firm but it was later revealed that the company was making waste bins. The name of a CPM leader’s daughter was included among the director board members. That was changed later,” he said.

While selecting Zonta for the Brahmapuram biomining contract, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar had reportedly written to the government and the CPM state leadership pointing to the inexperience of the company. It was learnt that when corporation authorities and CPM leaders approached the industries department again, a strong warning was issued to them.

High-level meeting decisions in detail

By April 10, all houses and institutions should set up treatment facility to treat biowaste

By March 25, all local bodies should have at least two Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) workers in every ward. By April 1, activities of HKS should be strengthened and by May 1, segregated waste should be handled by HKS.

Material Collection Facility (MCF) centres will be established on a warfooting. Places that do not have MCF should establish a temporary centre by March 31. Strict monitoring of waste transportation by private agencies will be done

Septic waste transportation by private agencies will be strictly monitored. It will be ensured such waste reaches respective treatment plants. GPS will be installed in vehicles transporting septic waste. By June 30, flats and apartments should establish their own septic waste treatment plants

A special drive will be held from May 1 to 10 to remove waste from public places with the help of HKS, MGNREGA workers, Kudumbashree, residents’ associations and youth clubs. Waste bins will be installed in important locations. These will be cleared by HKS daily. Water bodies will be cleaned from May 11 to 20.

War rooms will be established at the district and regional levels to monitor the implementation and progress of the decisions.

Elaborate awareness campaigns will be conducted in the district to educated people about the rules and regulations of waste management

ATTENDEES: The meeting was chaired by Ministers P Rajeeve and M B Rajesh. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Mayor M Anilkumar, Ernakulam MLAs, Collector N S K Umesh, and other officials.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The industries department’s action of sabotaging the Suchitwa Mission’s role in selecting waste management agencies has played a key role in the ongoing crisis in Brahmapuram, Kochi. And the revelations that the company in the eye of the current storm, Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd, was selected even after senior party leaders in Ernakulam and the Kochi corporation had written to the CPM state leadership pointing out its inexperience have only served to exacerbate the extent of the malfeasance. The government had constituted the Suchitwa Mission to function as a technical support group for local self-government institutions to select agencies for decentralised waste management schemes. It is also the nodal agency for the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Zonta was not shortlisted; mayor highlighted its inexperience In 2018, however, the first Pinarayi government took a policy decision to set up waste-to-energy plants in the state. And Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC) was named the nodal agency, replacing the Suchitwa Mission. This was despite the fact that waste-to-energy plants were deemed unviable for the state. Experts were of the view that organic waste management is the best option for the state considering the types of waste generated and the weather. According to K N Shibu, who is engaged in providing technical support to LSGIs, the energy required to run waste-to-energy plants make them financially unviable. “Even in Ockhi, New Delhi, which has a functioning waste-to-energy plant, authorities had to dump the waste elsewhere. Even after setting up the plant in Yasinpur, huge piles of waste started forming in three separate places. This proves the failure of the project. Incinerators were also shown to be a failure as the inability to maintain 850 degrees Fahrenheit heat would generate toxic waste,” he said “The decentralised solid waste management strategy has been identified as suitable for states like Kerala. The Suchitwa Mission was appointed to give technical guidance for selecting vendors and technology, and helping with implementation. But, this was undone and the government decided to adopt waste-to-energy plants,” said Shibu, a consultant for government agencies." District Collector N S K Umesh, Ministers P Rajeeve and M B Rajesh & Mayor Anilkumar visit the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi KSIDC’s selection as nodal agency, despite its lack of experience in waste management was seen facilitating the backdoor entry of private players. A global tender was called. However, the shortlisted companies failed to convince authorities of their models. And, Zonta Infratech entered the frame though it was not among the shortlisted companies. “Six Zonta sister companies are registered in Bengaluru under residential addresses, namely Zonta Infratech, Zonta Holdings, Zonta Bauer, Zonta Environment, Greentum Clean Waste Energy and Greentum Idea Factory Pvt Ltd,” an official told TNIE. “They claimed to have a tie-up with a German firm but it was later revealed that the company was making waste bins. The name of a CPM leader’s daughter was included among the director board members. That was changed later,” he said. While selecting Zonta for the Brahmapuram biomining contract, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar had reportedly written to the government and the CPM state leadership pointing to the inexperience of the company. It was learnt that when corporation authorities and CPM leaders approached the industries department again, a strong warning was issued to them. High-level meeting decisions in detail By April 10, all houses and institutions should set up treatment facility to treat biowaste By March 25, all local bodies should have at least two Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) workers in every ward. By April 1, activities of HKS should be strengthened and by May 1, segregated waste should be handled by HKS. Material Collection Facility (MCF) centres will be established on a warfooting. Places that do not have MCF should establish a temporary centre by March 31. Strict monitoring of waste transportation by private agencies will be done Septic waste transportation by private agencies will be strictly monitored. It will be ensured such waste reaches respective treatment plants. GPS will be installed in vehicles transporting septic waste. By June 30, flats and apartments should establish their own septic waste treatment plants A special drive will be held from May 1 to 10 to remove waste from public places with the help of HKS, MGNREGA workers, Kudumbashree, residents’ associations and youth clubs. Waste bins will be installed in important locations. These will be cleared by HKS daily. Water bodies will be cleaned from May 11 to 20. War rooms will be established at the district and regional levels to monitor the implementation and progress of the decisions. Elaborate awareness campaigns will be conducted in the district to educated people about the rules and regulations of waste management ATTENDEES: The meeting was chaired by Ministers P Rajeeve and M B Rajesh. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Mayor M Anilkumar, Ernakulam MLAs, Collector N S K Umesh, and other officials.