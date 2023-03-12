IUML seeks to form secular alliances for 2024 parliament election

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Despite concerns over its ability to play a significant role in national politics and unite secular parties, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched a year-long programme to unite secular political parties in the country as part of its 75th foundation day celebrations.

The party leadership believes that its efforts will help form secular alliances in every state to fight the BJP in the 2024 parliament election.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that the strength of the party should not be underestimated.

“There is no point in saying that you are a small political party and you can not play a big role in national politics.IUML has a history of playing a major role at the national level and contributing to the welfare of the nation, “ Kunhalikutty said.

IUML sources said that by ensuring the presence of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in the valedictory function of the event held in Chennai, the party took its first step towards achieving the goal of uniting the secular political parties in the country. “The event received national attention as Stalin used the venue to attack the BJP. In an apparent jibe at the BJP, he said those who want to change India into a country of a single concept are against social justice. He also used the occasion to hit out at Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and urged the secular parties to stay united to teach a lesson to those who spread hatred in the country,” sources added.

Political analyst N P Chekkutty pointed out that the IUML’s support base is mainly limited to Kerala and Tamil Nadu and that it would struggle to unite organizations and political parties outside the Muslim community.

“IUML, with its present strength cannot even unite the organizations and political parties within the Muslim community. Then, how can it create unity among the political parties working outside the community? In Hyderabad, there is All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and in Assam, there is AIUDF. He suggested that the Indian National Congress, with its deep roots in most states, would be better suited to unite secular parties against communal forces if they made it their main agenda.

