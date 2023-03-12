Home States Kerala

IUML seeks to form secular alliances for 2024 parliament election

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that the  strength of the party should not be underestimated. 

Published: 12th March 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Despite concerns over its ability to play a significant role in national politics and unite secular parties, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched a  year-long programme to unite secular political parties in the country as part of its 75th foundation day celebrations. 

The party leadership believes that its efforts  will help form secular alliances in every state to fight the BJP in the 2024 parliament election. 

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said that the  strength of the party should not be underestimated. 

“There is no point in saying that you are a small political party and you can not play a big role in national  politics.IUML has a history of playing a major role at the national level and contributing to the welfare of the nation, “ Kunhalikutty said. 

IUML sources said that by  ensuring the presence of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in the valedictory function of the event held in Chennai, the party took its first step towards achieving  the goal of uniting the secular political parties in the country.  “The event received national attention as Stalin used the venue to attack the BJP. In an apparent  jibe at the BJP,  he said those who want to change India into a country of a single concept are against social justice. He also used the occasion to hit out at Tamil Nadu  Governor R N Ravi and urged the secular parties to stay united to teach a lesson to those who spread hatred in the country,” sources added.

Political analyst N P  Chekkutty pointed out that the IUML’s support base is mainly limited to Kerala and Tamil Nadu and that it would struggle to unite organizations and political parties  outside the Muslim community. 

“IUML, with its present strength cannot even unite the organizations and political parties within the Muslim community. Then, how can it  create unity among the political parties working outside the community? In Hyderabad, there is All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and in Assam,  there is  AIUDF. He suggested that the  Indian National Congress, with its deep roots in most states, would be better suited to unite secular parties against communal forces if they made it their main  agenda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 parliament election IUML Muslim League
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp