Back BJP to make Kerala developed, safe: Union Home Minister

THRISSUR: Taking a dig at the LDF government in Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday wondered what can the state expect from those who failed to douse the fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant even after 10 days.

“A fire has been raging in Kochi since March 2. The government has failed to douse it. What can those who cannot douse a fire do for Kerala,” he asked while launching BJP’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the Jana Shakti rally in Thrissur.

Presenting a long list of development projects implemented in Kerala by the Narendra Modi government, Shah refuted allegations of step-motherly treatment towards the state, and urged Keralites to sent BJP representatives to the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Targeting the Left government, Shah said the Communists did not have an answer to the allegations levelled against their leaders in the gold smuggling case. “The former principal secretary of the chief minister has been arrested in the LIFE mission case. I urge the chief minister to respond to the allegations. The people of Kerala will make you speak in 2024,” he told the huge crowd that had gathered at Thekkinkad maidan braving the summer heat.

Shah said Kerala has a public debt of Rs 3.40 lakh crore. “The state finance minister says Kerala is facing a grave financial crisis. I urge the people to give BJP a chance. We will make Kerala developed, strong and safe. The world has rejected Communism and India has rejected Congress. Neither of them can develop Kerala,” he said. Shah said the Modi government has done in nine years what Congress couldn’t in 70. To make the country self-reliant, defence production was increased by 272%, he said.

‘Gave Rs 1.15 lakh cr as tax share to Kerala’

Shah said the BJP government banned the Popular Front of India as part of its crackdown on terrorism. “The UPA government gave Rs 45,900 crore as tax share to Kerala from 2009 to 2014. However, the BJP government gave Rs 1.15 lakh crore in five years. National highways are being developed at an expense of Rs 55,000 crore. The state received the biggest share of Rs 8,500 crore under the National Rural Employment Generation Scheme,” he said.

“Support Modi to transform the Indian economy into a billion-dollar economy. Support Modi to make India number one in all sectors before the 100th anniversary of Independence,” Shah said, concluding his speech. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, BJP state president K Surendran, Metroman E Sreedharan, BJP Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, actors Suresh Gopi and Devan, former DGP Jacob Thomas, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally, tribal leader C K Janu and others participated in the rally.

