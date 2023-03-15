Home States Kerala

CPI Kerala HQ to be renovated

It was once the party headquarters of the unified Communist Party and a major centre of power in the state capital. After the split  of the Communist party the building became the head quarters of CPI

Published: 15th March 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image used for representational purpose .

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Taking a cue from its big brother,the once conservative CPI has decided to refurbish its  headquarters at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Constructed in 1950s, the two storied building situated at Model school junction, near Aristo is one of the oldest buildings in the city. It appears to be a mansion of the past,old styled with big windows and  a centre courtyard.Some  jokingly refer to it as “Bhargavy Nilayam.”

It was once the party headquarters of the unified Communist Party and a major centre of power in the state capital.After the split  of the Communist party the building became the head quarters of CPI. Later, it was named  M N Smarakam after the demise of the first state secretary  M N Govindan Nair. Its importance diminished over the years and the building was left unattended for long. The new three-story building to be constructed keeping the front facade intact will have separate room for leaders. The new portion of the building will also have modern amenities and will be furnished accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp