CPI Kerala HQ to be renovated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from its big brother,the once conservative CPI has decided to refurbish its headquarters at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Constructed in 1950s, the two storied building situated at Model school junction, near Aristo is one of the oldest buildings in the city. It appears to be a mansion of the past,old styled with big windows and a centre courtyard.Some jokingly refer to it as “Bhargavy Nilayam.”

It was once the party headquarters of the unified Communist Party and a major centre of power in the state capital.After the split of the Communist party the building became the head quarters of CPI. Later, it was named M N Smarakam after the demise of the first state secretary M N Govindan Nair. Its importance diminished over the years and the building was left unattended for long. The new three-story building to be constructed keeping the front facade intact will have separate room for leaders. The new portion of the building will also have modern amenities and will be furnished accordingly.

