Home States Kerala

Delegates from Afghanistan, other nations attend IIMK’s online prog

The four-day training programme is being conducted for the foreign ministry staff of Afghanistan. The other countries to participate in the training programme are Thailand and Maldives.

Published: 15th March 2023 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

IIM Kozhikode (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK), is hosting delegates from Afghanistan and two other countries for its online programme “Immersing with Indian Thoughts”. The four-day training programme is being conducted for the foreign ministry staff of Afghanistan. The other countries to participate in the training programme are Thailand and Maldives.

Day 1 of the programme, on Tuesday, witnessed online participation from 20 delegates from three countries --- Afghanistan (18), Thailand (1) and Maldives (1). They attended the programme virtually from their respective countries. IIMK is conducting the course on behalf of New Delhi’s capacity-building platform, the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC). 

The participants or the countries for the ITEC programme are selected by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The IIM officials here said, “The Institute conducts many national and international training programmes in the area of leadership and management education.

This also includes conducting training programmes for delegates/participants from public/private sectors from foreign countries, under the aegis of the ITEC programme of the Ministry of External Affairs. IIMK first conducted a programme for ITEC participants in 2019 and has been steadily conducting such events for the MEA, over the years.

The institute issued the statement in wake of media reports that some members of the Taliban regime in Kabul are attending the programme.  The institute officials said IIMK has no role whatsoever in the selection of these candidates nor has knowledge of their political affiliations. The E-ITEC programme “Immersing With Indian Thoughts, An India Immersion Program For Cross Sectoral Foreign Delegates” is the latest programme which is being conducted online by the institute from March 14-17, under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, with participants selected by the Union government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode IIMK
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp