NH-66 work on fast track in Malabar region to meet 2024 deadline

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Widening of NH-66 is moving at a brisk pace in the Malabar region as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) looks to finish works on various stretches before their respective deadlines in 2024.

Preliminary works like demolition of buildings and felling of trees is over in the four districts that the NH passes through – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod – and levelling of land has begun.

A total of 11 projects spanning 314.036km, from Kappirikkad in Malappuram to Thalappady in Kasaragod, are being undertaken in the four districts and are in various stages of completion.

Four of the 11 projects are in Kasaragod, covering 117.158km. Three projects spanning 71.3km are being carried out in Kozhikode, while two each are being implemented in Malappuram (77.03km) and Kannur (48.548km). Malappuram and Kasaragod are witnessing the fastest progress. In Malappuram, NHAI acquired around 240 hectares in a timely manner for the widening and began the work in January 2022.

In Kasaragod, NHAI has begun widening work on the Thalappady-Chengala and Chengala-Rameshwaram stretches. “A total 362 hectares is required for the work in Kozhikode. Already, 95 per cent of the land has been acquired. Acquisition of the remaining land is on hold due to legal issues, but efforts are on to resolve them,” said an NHAI officer.

Fixing the width of the NHs to 60m was what hit land acquisition in Kozhikode. The NHAI reduced this to 45m considering the fact that highways in Kerala pass through densely-populated areas. An all-party meeting later endorsed the proposal.

Work is going steadily in Kannur, even though bad weather played spoilsport and led to some delay, to complete it before the deadline. NHAI set up a Project Implementation Unit in Kannur to speed up work.

“The work is going on well in Kannur as most of the service roads have been constructed. As of now, things are smooth. Unless there is bad weather, we hope to finish work within the deadline,” said an official.

