Rahul tears into RSS & BJP, says he does not fear them

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the first public appearance after a police team visited his New Delhi residence to question him for claiming that women were still being sexually assaulted, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he will not stop speaking against RSS no matter how many times the sleuths are sent to his house.

“Sending police to my house or slapping cases on me won’t stop me from speaking against RSS’ ideology of hate and its assault on constitutional institutions of the country,” Rahul said at a public function at Mukkam in Kozhikode.

Flaying the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Wayanad MP said, “BJP, RSS and Modi are assaulting India by attacking its democratic structure and constitutional institutions.”

He said Modi, BJP and RSS think they themselves are the nation. RSS has forgotten that there are 140 crore people in the country and they form the nation, he said.

“The PM is one Indian citizen, not the entire India, no matter how arrogant he is or what he thinks. There is no way that an attack on PM, the BJP or RSS is an attack on India,” the MP said. “(However) By attacking independent institutions, they are attacking the country, he said, adding that he will not stop saying this. “Some people may be afraid of BJP and RSS, not me,” Rahul said.

‘Criticising Modi and BJP not an attack on India’

Rahul said it does not matter how many times he is attacked, how many times the police reach his house and how many cases are charged against him. “That is their (RSS’ and BJP’s) problem. Their problem is why am I not afraid of them. It is because I believe in the truth, which is that the RSS, BJP and Modi attacked the constitutional institutions of India. I will say it again and again,” he said.

He said it was his duty and that of all the people of India to fight against the assault on the country.

“There is no way criticising BJP, Modi or RSS is an attack on the country. They are two different things,” he said. The function was organised to hand over keys to the houses built by UDF workers for flood victims at Mukkam.

