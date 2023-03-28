Thiruvananthapuram airport mishap: One dead, three others injured 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died and at least three were injured during the installation of a high-mast light near the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, a native of Pettah. All the injured have been shifted to the nearby private hospital. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical.

The airport officials said that the accident took place around 10.15 am when the workers were erecting the light using a rope. When they lifted the light using the rope, the rope broke and the light fell on the workers.

The airport officials said the workers are part of the UDS group that is responsible for the maintenance of the high-mast lights inside the airport. " The accident did not affect the operation of flights. The body of Anil Kumar has been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital for further proceedings, " said an airport official.

The Valiyathura police have registered a case in connection with the accident. The police have also conducted an inquest examination. According to police, prima facie, it was an accident based on the statements of the workers.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person died and at least three were injured during the installation of a high-mast light near the domestic terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, a native of Pettah. All the injured have been shifted to the nearby private hospital. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. The airport officials said that the accident took place around 10.15 am when the workers were erecting the light using a rope. When they lifted the light using the rope, the rope broke and the light fell on the workers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The airport officials said the workers are part of the UDS group that is responsible for the maintenance of the high-mast lights inside the airport. " The accident did not affect the operation of flights. The body of Anil Kumar has been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital for further proceedings, " said an airport official. The Valiyathura police have registered a case in connection with the accident. The police have also conducted an inquest examination. According to police, prima facie, it was an accident based on the statements of the workers.