After 45 years, perumkaliyattam all set to return to Chirakkal Chamundi Kottam

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Preparations for the much-awaited perumkaliyattam of Chamundi Kottam are nearing completion. The paddy field in front of the temple in Chirakkal has been levelled for cultural programmes in connection with the festival. The pandal where the daily ‘annadana’ would be held has been constructed.

A perumkaliyattam is being held south of the Valapattanam river after a gap of 45 years. The last perumkaliyattam staged in the region was the one held at the Chirakkal Chamundi Kottam in 1977, said Suresh Varma, general convener of this year’s perumkaliyattam, which will be held from April 5 to 9.

“Chirakkal Chamundi is the paradevatha of Chirakkal Kovilakam. Being a member of the royal family, I had been contemplating holding a perumkaliyattam here for a long. Though I made some plans in 2020, they were postponed due to the outbreak of Covid,” he said.

Usually, a perumkaliyattam is held every 12 years. But, since it needs copious amounts of organisational skill and resources, the festival is not held regularly. “This year, we estimate the five-day-long perumkaliyattam to cost rS 2.5 crore. ‘Annadanam’ will be provided twice a day,” he said. “We expect around 4.5 lakh people to watch the grand spectacle of the series of theyyams in action,” he said.

Theyyams will perform nonstop. “There will only be a one-hour break for lunch. Other than that, the performances will be continuous,” Suresh said.

Though the kovilakom had plans to stage the perumkaliyattam after 1977, difficulties in organising such a huge festival forced it to back off. “Apart from the continuous flow of theyyams, this year we also have arranged other cultural programmes. These would be held on another stage set up on the paddy field in front of the kottam,” he said.

According to organisers, 39 theyyams, including Vairajathan, Ghantakarnan and Vayanattu kulavan will perform at the perumkaliyattam. The rituals will start very early in the morning. The festival will be conducted in strict adherence to green protocols, Suresh added.

