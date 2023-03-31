Home States Kerala

Kerala IAS, IPS officers barred from accepting private awards without permission

The order says that from now on, all such officials will have to apply through the General Administration Department for the sanction.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy has issued an order directing all IAS and IPS officials in the state not to accept awards from private organisations or individuals without getting prior permission from the state government.

The order says that from now on, all such officials will have to apply through the General Administration Department for the sanction.

If any official fails to follow the procedures, strict action will be taken against them, the order said.

The directive comes after a section of the Kerala Police officials registered a strong protest on an IAS official getting an award from a private organisation for effective management of the devotees at a prominent temple in the state.

It is common in the state, especially among clubs and organisations, especially in the private sector to give away awards to those who occupy high posts, especially in the government, not to mention political personalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Chief Secretary IAS & IPS officers
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp