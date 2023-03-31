Home States Kerala

Omicron driving Covid surge: Kerala Health minister

The health department, however, has stopped publishing daily updates on Covid, since the Centre alerted the state on the Covid surge.

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state-reported 765 Covid cases on Thursday. Districts such as Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum number of cases. Health Minister Veena George said most of the samples sent for genetic testing found Omicron infection.  

She did not specify the sub-variants of Omicron, which is leading the surge in various parts of the world, identified in the state. Covid cases have steadily increased since the beginning of March.

The minister convened a meeting to review the Covid situation in the state, on Thursday. She directed the officers to strengthen precautionary measures. She also told them not to delay the reporting of Covid deaths. 

The state reported 20 Covid deaths in a month. Most of the victims are above 60. The patients admitted to ICUs are also aged. Most of the admitted patients have comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. She urged people with lifestyle diseases, the elderly, pregnant women and children to wear masks. Earlier the government made masks mandatory in hospitals.

The health department has prepared a surge plan for each district to deal with the rise in Covid cases. The health authorities issued directions to private hospitals, RCC, MCC, and Sree Chitra to reserve beds for Covid patients. The private hospital authorities also have been asked to report Covid cases. 

The minister also asked Kerala Medical Services Corporation to procure enough testing kits and other safety equipment. “Covid patients shall be treated in specially set up isolation wards. I have also asked the officers concerned to speed up the work on isolation wards under construction,” said Veena. The health department, however, has stopped publishing daily updates on Covid, since the Centre alerted the state on the Covid surge.

