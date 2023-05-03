Home States Kerala

AI camera row in Kerala: Sub-contracts given to same firm, says Opposition

V D Satheesan on Tuesday said it was a mystery that the same company was getting all the sub-contracts and purchase orders of major projects being implemented in the state like AI camera and K-FON.

VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday said it was a mystery that the same company was getting all the sub-contracts and purchase orders of major projects being implemented in the state like AI camera and K-FON.

“It should be noted that the total payment of purchases and commissions for all contracts are ultimately the same. I had earlier claimed that all the money and the commission is going to the ‘same box’,” he told reporters in Kozhikode.

“I am releasing documents that prove the sub-contracts and purchase orders received by Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, SRIT and Ashoka Buildcon — which won K-FON contract — are given to ‘Presadio’,” he said.

“Why is Presadio, which is close to the ruling party, being allowed to squander the money from the treasury? Who owns it? Is it a benami company? Its connection with the chief minister’s office should be revealed. Once the CM replies to all the allegations raised against him, we will understand the real kingpin behind the AI camera project scam,” he said.

“These companies are doing for the state government what Adani does for the Centre. An examination of their bank accounts will reveal everything,” Satheesan alleged.

SATHEESAN’S POSER TO CM

Do you have the guts to reply to the allegations raised about Presadio’s links to the Chief Minister's Office? Kerala has never seen such a cowardly CM

