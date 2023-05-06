Kerala to bring back students from Manipur

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With communal violence escalating in Manipur, there are reports of many people hailing from other states stranded in the conflict areas. After receiving a distress message from Manipur University, where around nine Malayali students are trapped, K V Thomas, special representative of the Kerala government in New Delhi, contacted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought his help to evacuate them.

Thomas said he was contacted by the university authorities who were approached by the students seeking help to get back home. “The students got trapped inside the university and were unable to get out. So, they sought the help of the varsity officials who in turn contacted me,” he said.

“As of now, only nine students have made contact. There is a possibility of many more trapped there. The chief minister has assured all help to bring the students back home,” he said.

