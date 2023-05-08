Major reshuffle of IAS officers in Kerala

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: The Kerala government has issued an order giving new postings to certain IAS officers.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, A Jayathilak has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Taxes and Excise Department. He will also hold the full additional charges of Additional Chief Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Department.

Kerala Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will hold the full additional charge of Chief Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language) Department.

Industries Principal Secretary Mohammed Hanish was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department. He will also hold the full additional charge of Principal Secretary, Housing Department.

Industries Principal Secretary Suman Billa will hold the additional charges of Principal Secretary, Industries Department.

Social Justice Principal Secretary Rani George has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, General Education Department. She will also hold the full additional charge of Principal Secretary, Woman and Child Development Department.

Local Self-Government Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph will hold the full additional charge of Principal Secretary, Social Justice Department.

Cooperation Secretary Mini Antony will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Minority Welfare Department.

I-T Secretary Rathan U Kelkar will hold the full additional charges of Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (Medical Education) Department as well as Secretary, Kerala University of Health Sciences.

Labour Secretary Ajith Kumar will hold the full additional charge of Secretary, Industries (Coir, Handloom and Cashew) Department.

Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand will be posted as Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority.

Registration Inspector-General Inbasekar K has been transferred and posted as Kasaragod District Collector.

Arun K. Vijayan, Director, Urban Affairs, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Entrance Examinations. He will continue to hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited.

Kannur District Development Commissioner Meghashree DR has been transferred and posted as Registration IG.

