Judicial panel for Tanur tragedy in Kerala comforts none

Hearing about the Tanur boat tragedy, 89-year-old Pillay, who resides in Aluva, expressed shock to learn that the authorities have not taken any corrective steps to avoid boat mishaps. “When the boat had only a capacity of six passengers, the sailor had 61 passengers to occupy the vessel, culminating in the mishap. I had asked the government to implement swimming as an extra-curricular subject in schools. This has been met with scant regard,” Justice Pillay said.