‘Kerala will have a woman CM when occasion arises’

“Rockstar health minister” is how the global media described K K Shailaja when Kerala was lauded as a model for effective management of Covid. If she earned kudos for handling the Nipah outbreak, how the state’s health establishment under her responded to the pandemic got her international attention. Surprisingly, she did not find a place in the second Pinarayi government. Here, she takes questions about her being sidelined, the Magsaysay Award controversy, and her political future and ambitions.

Excerpts:

How is the response to your memoir published last week?

The feedback has been excellent.



The book doesn’t delve much into your political career…

I had actually thought of writing a book from a political angle. But, the publisher was keener to know how we handled the threats posed by Nipah and Covid so effectively.



Looking at the history of Communists in Kerala, except for AK Gopalan, no other CPM leader has published an autobiography. What led you to write an autobiographical book?

I had never thought of writing an autobiography, as I’m yet to reach that level. This is more of a memoir. It talks about how I entered politics and crucial decisions taken during my stint as health minister. I am yet to attain a political stature that warrants an autobiography. Comparisons with AKG or EMS would be ridiculous. (smiles)



Effective handling of Covid-19 played a crucial role in the Left front getting a second term. The CPM, however, did not give you a second term in the cabinet. Do you perceive that as an act of injustice?

As Communists, we are expected to do both parliamentary and non-parliamentary work with equal gusto. When I contested the assembly election, there were several women leaders out there who did not get that opportunity. If I’m a real communist, I should not be nurturing dreams of parliamentary roles alone. Secretaries in my department used to tell me about things that I should do when I become minister the next time. But I used to ask them what is the guarantee that I would get another term (chuckles).



Who informed you that you would not be part of the second Pinarayi government?

That was a decision taken by the party collectively. A panel is presented, which is finalised in the presence of Politburo members. In 2016, I came to know about my inclusion in the cabinet a day in advance by the then CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. This time, the party decided that except for the person leading the cabinet, all others would be newcomers. For outsiders, our non-inclusion in the cabinet might seem harsh, but not for us (chuckles).



But don’t you feel there was injustice in sidelining the person who handled the pandemic well?

The CM himself had said on several occasions that Shailaja performed her duties well. He said the same during my book launch too. When I was chosen as a minister, I was a fresher. When I got an opportunity, I delivered. Everyone should be given an opportunity. Party knows that there are many eligible people out there, so it brought in new faces.

In that case don’t you think a newcomer should have been made the CM?

There’s just one CM post. Pinarayi Vijayan has been doing an excellent job as CM.

In 1987, K R Gouri Amma was denied chief ministership. Similarly, in 1996 Susheela Gopalan was sidelined. Would you attribute this to some sort of male dominance within the CPM?

Such things happen by chance. I can say for sure that the Communist party does give ample opportunities to women. I, for one, would not otherwise be sitting here. It is the party that made me the individual I’m now. If not for the party, I would have been just another Shailaja Teacher working somewhere.

Why is it that even you find it difficult to visualise a woman CM from the CPM?

Is the CM chair a reservation seat? Radical feminism is unwarranted here. Not that I think a woman cannot take up such roles. As and when such an occasion arises, that too would happen. If a woman becomes the CM, would it ensure women’s emancipation by default? If that was the case, after Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister, women’s lives in all villages of the country should have naturally improved. Did that happen?



But it will send out a message…

Women will not be emancipated naturally if Shailaja becomes CM. For emancipation, we need policy changes and that is what the LDF government is doing. For example, Kudumbashree has brought in a revolution in the lives of lakhs of women in Kerala.



Is it wrong for people to expect a woman CM from the CPM?

If the CPM decides that no woman should contest elections or no women should be accommodated in committees, then we can criticise the party. But, CPM has 2,500 women branch secretaries. Earlier, women would never come forward to take up that responsibility as it is a very demanding job. But, now we have so many young women coming forward. Is that such a small thing?



We think Shailaja Teacher is a capable woman…

There are many others who are equally capable… I am not falling for that. Please don’t frame such a question with Shailaja Teacher in mind (smiles).

These questions are being repeatedly asked because there is a perception that senior male leaders in the party are jealous of you…

That is a misunderstanding. You should end such a misconception and all such mindless speculations once and for all.



But have you ever felt that male chauvinists within the party have had a problem with you?

I have never felt anything of that sort. Have you ever heard from anyone in the CPM that Shailaja Teacher was excluded from the cabinet because she was incapable?



Why are you not part of the CPM state secretariat?

There are a limited number of members in the secretariat. But I’m a central committee member, and hence by default can participate in the secretariat meetings. If the party decides to include three or four women, just for the sake of it, this may unnecessarily take away the slots meant for performing leaders.

Compared to Govindan, K K Shailaja is a senior CC member. But he was chosen as state secretary…

M V Govindan is much senior to me. In fact, he was the one who brought me to the party. He had become a secretariat member much earlier. I got into CC because women were given special consideration.

If men talk about their achievements, it’s considered a fact. But when women talk about it, it’s called propaganda or mere PR…

Such a thought process is common in society as a whole. When I assumed office, I was warned to be wary of “cunning” officials. I retorted that I too was smart and capable of handling such situations. Women are treated as second-class citizens. The truth is women do a much better job.



Congress had alleged that your accomplishments as health minister were all part of PR and that you have your own PR team…

I have no PR team — back then or even now. All my PR is being done by my office staff. In fact, a screen was installed by then health secretary Rajan Khobragade when people from abroad started calling me for online interviews. Initially, I was reluctant to speak to English channels, fearing that if something goes wrong, I would be trolled. I am still clueless about how I became famous. We responded to a situation and the masses approved. I didn’t do anything intentionally to garner fame of any kind.



Did it hurt when Mullappally Ramachandran called you ‘Nipah Rani’?

Of course, I was hurt. When people started demanding my resignation for silly matters, initially I used to feel bad.



Congress is worried that if Shailaja is projected as CM candidate, the Left will have a clean sweep…

Tell them they don’t have to fear me (laughs out)... But they should be scared of the LDF for sure.



How do you respond to the narrative that the first Pinarayi government was better than the second one?

You will assess this second Pinarayi Government as a very efficient one in the fifth year. We were also evaluated in the fifth year. Did anyone say that Shailaja was a good minister in the second year?



Even when we speak of our handling of Covid, how do you explain the large death count?

No other state conducted Covid tests on all people who had fainted and died. But in Kerala, we were very vigilant in conducting tests. Excess death analysis by central agencies found that the total number of deaths in Kerala was 8% lower compared to the previous year. It means, there were 28,000 fewer deaths in 2020 when compared to 2019. In other places, the excess deaths were as high as 30%.



In the second wave, Kerala accounted for 12% of deaths in the country…

Kerala registered all deaths and we should be proud of this fact. It happened at a time when bodies were floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh.



There is no doubt that Kerala is way ahead of other states. But couldn’t we have better standards?

If there was no election we would have been in a much better position. Unlike in other states, Kerala never had a situation where we had to struggle for beds in hospitals or to find space to bury the dead. That is a victory for Kerala. If anyone tries to slight us it is only due to their jealousy.



Veena George is your successor. How do you assess her as a health minister?

I have a good opinion of her. She takes an effort to study issues and act accordingly. She is keen to try out new things and not just carry forward the previous projects. Earlier, Veena had performed well as a legislator.



Does she consult you?

She is a mature person. There is no need for seeking any advice. But yes, we do discuss issues when it comes up in assembly.



What was the controversy related to the Magsaysay Award?

I was informed by the Magsaysay award panel that I was chosen for the award and asked for my consent. I looked up information on Ramon Magsaysay and found that he led the oppression against communists. I had a hunch that party members will question if a CC member accepts such an award. So I consulted CPM secretary Sitaram Yechury, Pinarayi, and SRP. They never said that I should not accept the award. But they pointed out that the award was never given to a politician. I decided against accepting it. So I wrote a letter thanking them for the selection and politely declining the award.



Was there any direction from the leadership not to accept the award?

There was nothing like that. If I wanted the award I would have accepted it.



But wasn’t the award an opportunity to showcase the achievements of the Left government on a global stage?

There were many such situations. When Jyoti Basu had an opportunity to become the prime minister everybody said that it was an opportunity for the party to grow. But we decided against it as we were convinced that the party cannot grow with a namesake prime minister.



But it was called a ‘historic blunder’...

We never said that… (laughs out)

Which political leader has inspired you the most?

There are many who inspired me with their unique characteristics. EMS is a model for his brilliance and acumen. E K Nayanar kept his humour even in the most difficult times. K R Gouri Amma was known for her boldness and command. In terms of punctuality and decision-making, Pinarayi is number one.



Kodiyeri?

He was a very approachable leader. Very loving.



How about VS?

I do not have a close personal relationship with VS. But he is very affectionate towards the cadre.



Any leaders you look up to from opposition parties...

V M Sudheeran used to call me when I was a minister to appreciate the good work done or to suggest something. V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala used to appreciate me in the assembly, despite their strong criticism outside.



Earlier you said that denial of a second chance was not an issue for a party member. Does it mean that a true communist leader should not be ambitious?

Communists are also human beings. They are not dry and devoid of desires. We also have affection, kindness, hope, hate etc. When I was doing the pre-degree course, I was hoping to join a degree course later. I was not sure whether I could continue my studies. Not all ambitions come true. After my degree, I wanted to be a lawyer. But I could not join a law college. Instead, I joined BEd. So, my theory is that there shall be no one without an ambition. In my book, I mentioned that women should have ambitions. (smiles).

TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Anil S, Sreejith K S, Cynthia Chandran, Unnikrishnan S, B P Deepu (photos), Asif Baiju (video)

Party knows that there are many eligible people out there, so it brought in new faces. In that case don't you think a newcomer should have been made the CM? There's just one CM post. Pinarayi Vijayan has been doing an excellent job as CM. In 1987, K R Gouri Amma was denied chief ministership. Similarly, in 1996 Susheela Gopalan was sidelined. Would you attribute this to some sort of male dominance within the CPM? Such things happen by chance. I can say for sure that the Communist party does give ample opportunities to women. I, for one, would not otherwise be sitting here. It is the party that made me the individual I'm now. If not for the party, I would have been just another Shailaja Teacher working somewhere. Why is it that even you find it difficult to visualise a woman CM from the CPM? Is the CM chair a reservation seat? Radical feminism is unwarranted here. 