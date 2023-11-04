Thiruvambady, Paramekkavu to challenge Kerala HC order on fireworks

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala High Court banning the bursting of firecrackers at religious places at odd hours, the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms — the major participants in the Thrissur Pooram — have decided to approach the court challenging the order. Fireworks display has been an integral part of the Thrissur Pooram for decades and the two Devaswoms compete to make it as extravagant as possible.

The representatives of the Devaswoms said that the Pooram fireworks display is conducted adhering to the rules, with the Supreme Court having granted permission to conduct the event at night.

“The case is based on a dispute regarding the conduct of fireworks display at the Maradu temple in Ernakulam. There are many temples like Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady, Thriprayar, Uthralikkavu and Nenmara Vela where fireworks display has been conducted traditionally with splendour. But none of these temples were made a party to the case. The Thrissur Pooram fireworks is conducted adhering to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO),” said Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Rajesh Poduval.

He pointed out the PESO collects samples of the fireworks and tests them at the lab in Kakkanad before granting permission. The Pollution Control Board also ensures that the noise is within the permissible limit, he added.

Meanwhile, Thiruvambady Devaswom joint secretary P Sasidharan too stressed they adhere to the rules set out by government agencies and the Supreme Court.

“So, we think the order is not binding on us. We will consult legal experts, and if needed, will challenge the order. We will take a call after discussing with Paramekkavu Devaswom,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: With the Kerala High Court banning the bursting of firecrackers at religious places at odd hours, the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms — the major participants in the Thrissur Pooram — have decided to approach the court challenging the order. Fireworks display has been an integral part of the Thrissur Pooram for decades and the two Devaswoms compete to make it as extravagant as possible. The representatives of the Devaswoms said that the Pooram fireworks display is conducted adhering to the rules, with the Supreme Court having granted permission to conduct the event at night. “The case is based on a dispute regarding the conduct of fireworks display at the Maradu temple in Ernakulam. There are many temples like Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady, Thriprayar, Uthralikkavu and Nenmara Vela where fireworks display has been conducted traditionally with splendour. But none of these temples were made a party to the case. The Thrissur Pooram fireworks is conducted adhering to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO),” said Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Rajesh Poduval.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He pointed out the PESO collects samples of the fireworks and tests them at the lab in Kakkanad before granting permission. The Pollution Control Board also ensures that the noise is within the permissible limit, he added. Meanwhile, Thiruvambady Devaswom joint secretary P Sasidharan too stressed they adhere to the rules set out by government agencies and the Supreme Court. “So, we think the order is not binding on us. We will consult legal experts, and if needed, will challenge the order. We will take a call after discussing with Paramekkavu Devaswom,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp