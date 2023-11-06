Idukki landslide: One killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Santhanpara village

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The heavy rainfall that triggered a landslide in Idukki's village on Sunday night had claimed the life of one person apart from causing widespread damage to crops and properties owned by residents.

Santhanpara witnessed the worst of nature’s fury as the heavy downpour resulted in triggering landslides at two locations in Dalam and Pethotty areas, in the Santhanpara panchayat. As per the data given by the district disaster management authorities, Roy (55), son of Pappachan of Cheriyan in Santhanpara was killed in the landslide.

“The place witnessed heavy downpours from 7 pm on Sunday and continued throughout the night. Although the landslide was triggered 4 kilometres away from Roy’s house, where he was staying alone, local people and revenue authorities noticed mud collapsed on his house only Monday morning after which rescue operations was launched,” an official said.

By the time the mud slip occurred, Roy was sleeping inside his house. “The wall of the house collapsed down in the mud fall which resulted in causing his death,” local sources said.

Meanwhile, the landslide that was triggered in the Dalam area damaged at least 4 houses partially. Mini of Kacharayil house in Pethotty had a fortunate escape as mud water gushed into her house on Sunday by around 9 pm. However, a two-wheeler which was parked in front of her house was washed away in the gushing waters. Hearing the sound, residents who rushed to the spot, conducted rescue operations.

“Since the Indian Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert in Idukki on Sunday, the revenue team were also camping in the location, which helped to launch rescue operations immediately and shift local people to safer locations,” an official with the district disaster management said.

Many electric poles also collapsed due to which the power connection to the area has not yet been restored. The roads connecting to the location of Dalam are also in damaged condition. Meanwhile, the mudslip occurred at various locations of the Kumily-Munnar National Highway in Pooppara, disrupting traffic through the location for many hours.

Passengers travelling in a car in Chathurangappara had a fortunate escape after mud collapsed on the moving car on Sunday night. Udumbanchola police who rushed to the spot, conducted immediate rescue operations and took the trapped passengers out from the car. They were given immediate medical assistance.

The landslide was also triggered in the heavy downpour in Kallippara in Santhanpara. Although a vast area of agricultural land was damaged in the landslide, the total estimate of loss is yet to be calculated.

Since IMD has issued an orange alert in Idukki on Monday, the district has been put on high alert. The district collector and revenue team will visit the location on Monday.

