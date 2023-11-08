Home States Kerala

CyberPark techies in Kerala take up paddy farming to weed out mental stress

Apart from rice, the group cultivated vegetables and fruits on 70 cents of land in Kozhikode

Published: 08th November 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Harvesting of paddy cultivated by techies at UL CyberPark

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Youngsters have always been blamed for the rapidly shrinking farming community in rural areas of the state. Many cite the youths’ decision to migrate to other cities in search of white-collar jobs, abandoning agriculture in the process, as a major reason for this decline.

Amid all this, a group of techies from UL CyberPark under the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) is setting an example for all, including youngsters, taking up farming in their workplace. The group came together to cultivate paddy in around 70 cents of land adjacent to the park in Kozhikode.

“Apart from rice, vegetables and fruits were also cultivated on the land,” said ULCCS chairman Ramesan Paleri.

Besides boosting the state’s agriculture sector, the initiative also proved to be stress buster for the techies.
“At a time when there is widespread concern about the mental stress of IT professionals, various crops are being grown on the CyberPark’s vast premises with the aim to provide mental peace and a good environment to the employees here,” Ramesan said.

Rainwater is being used for the initiative. To harness it, a 70,000-litre capacity storage tank has been built in the IT park. The garden maintenance staff lends support to the techies. 

The group successfully cultivate Raktasali, a type of rice with high productivity and possessing medicinal properties. “The fact that it requires little water was crucial as we are going through extreme climate change,” said an official. In fact, promoting agriculture at all its project sites and institutions is one of the policies of ULCCS.

The initiative also added a dash of greenery to the park, allowing the techies a calming view amid their busy and stressful schedule. The authorities are planning to set up benches and provide Wi-Fi at the site, to let the staff hangout amid the fruit trees.

UL Technology Solutions CEO Murali Gopalan inaugurated the harvest festival of paddy, fruits and vegetables at the UL CyberPark campus.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farming community youth white-collar jobs CyberPark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp