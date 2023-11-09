At 18, his left hand was amputated..: Kerala cancer survivor Sanoj would next trek to the base camp of Mt Everest  

Lakshmi Athira By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: P R Sanoj will not allow fate to shape his destiny. And his adventurous streak is making the 28-year-old cancer survivor an inspiration for younger generations.

At 18, Sanoj’s left hand was amputated, after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma -- a rare bone cancer. On November 5, he climbed Varayadumotta, part of the Ponmudi mountain range, considered one of the most challenging trekking destinations in the state.

P R Sanoj with Jolly Cheriyan during the

trekking to Varayadumotta peak

Sanoj contacted many tour agencies to arrange the trek, but his medical condition proved a constant stumbling block. “I won’t blame them. It is a risk to include a man without a hand in the team. After multiple rejections, I was ready to give up, when, I contacted Jolly Cheriyan, a Kozhikode-based tour consultant. When I introduced myself, she evinced deep interest and provided me with all the assistance and support needed for the trek,” says Sanoj, who is the head of the Hindi department at Devagiri St Joseph’s College.

The Varayadumotta trek proved arduous. “I’m fully aware of my limitations. I told Jolly I would be happy to complete even half of the climb. I started my preparations four days prior to the trek. I began cycling and warm-up sessions to adapt my body to high-altitude conditions. Completing the trek proved to be immensely satisfying,” said Sanoj, who hails from Chelakkara, near Ottapalam.

Reminiscing about his “miserable” college days, Sanoj says he was under treatment throughout. Yet, all those years I wasn’t concerned about the fact that I lacked a hand. It was during my PhD years that I was diagnosed with clinical depression. Intense medication didn’t help. So I decided to view my life differently and to achieve happiness through accomplishing things that people said would be impossible for me,” he added.

Sanoj spent many months at the Regional Cancer Centre for his chemotherapy. “It was during my RCC days that I decided to challenge my medical condition. I started to learn bicycle riding in between the chemo sessions. It took me all of four days, and the then Thiruvananthapuram mayor V K Prasanth gifted me a bicycle as a prize for my hard work,” Sanoj recounts.

“I was not ready to limit my dreams. While doing my PhD, I started learning to drive and swim. Today, I own a car and the motor vehicles department (MVD) has promised me a driving licence on carrying out alterations to it. My next endeavour is to trek to the base camp of Mt Everest. I have already started preparations and will set off in January,” Sanoj added.

