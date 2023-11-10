Home States Kerala

After Rs 86,500 in fines for 147 offences, MVD trips Kannur youth’s illicit run 

The cat-and-mouse continued for nearly three months, until officials felt enough was enough. The amount due as fines had crossed Rs 86,500 for 147 recorded infractions.

Published: 10th November 2023

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: The motor vehicle department (MVD) cracked the whip when it got too frequent for comfort. As a 23-year-old youth from Pazhayangadi piled on the violations, captured by AI cameras throughout the district, the department kept sending him copies of e-chalans. But no follow-up was forthcoming. 

The cat-and-mouse continued for nearly three months, until officials felt enough was enough. The amount due as fines had crossed Rs 86,500 for 147 recorded infractions. It was in June that the MVD started penalising offences detected by newly-installed AI cameras across the state. “The youth’s illicit run started on July 6. At times, he was caught riding alone. But, he was also found to be breaching rules with pillion riders, and even riding triple,” said Sheeba M C, RTO (enforcement), Kannur.

“The youth might have been misled by friends or messages on social media, about not treating AI violations seriously,” notes Riyas M P, motor vehicles inspector. “He was even caught sneering and grimacing at cameras, making a mockery of the system,” Riyas said. As the matter threatened to get out of hand, officials came calling -- at his residence. With over `86,500 in individual fines, the highest in the state, he started feeling the heat. 

“His licence has been suspended for six months. Proceedings in connection with the payment of fines have been initiated,” said Sheeba. Though he started pleading with officials to help him avoid payment, officials maintained their helplessness as the e-chalans had already been issued. “We wanted to send the message that road rules are not to be taken lightly,” Riyas added. 

