Garages also to be held liable for illegal alterations to vehicles

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Cracking down on modified vehicles has always proved stressful for the motor vehicles department (MVD).

The majority of recent road accidents reported in the district have been due to overspeeding by motorcycles, especially those with modifications, according to officials.

As part of adopting stringent action against mechanically altered or customised motorbikes, the department has decided to initiate action against not just vehicles and their users but also workshops involved in the illegal alteration business.

As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, strict action will be taken against garage owners for misleading the public with illegal modifications. The rule was earlier implemented two years ago after the transport department noticed modified bikes used for racing in various parts of the state.

MVD officials noted that the details of workshops involved in altering vehicles will be collected in the first phase before initiating action, which will include the closure of such shops. Officials added that according to section 52 of the act, owners should not alter vehicles, especially the particulars mentioned in the certificate of registration.

Modification:

What’s not permitted

Altering the body of vehicles

Modifications that compromise the safety of other vehicles

Use of blinding,

aftermarket lights

Use of silencers

Change to suspension, brake, and fuel system

Tinted windows with less than 50% visibility

Installation of horns louder than 100 decibels on any vehicle

Using decorative or designer registration plate

Replacing the vehicle’s existing exhaust with a fancy one that produces a loud sound

What’s permitted

Overhauling and replacement of engine & chassis

Modifying interior of school bus for comfortable and better seating

Converting petrol/diesel vehicles to electric or CNG

Converting vehicles older than 3yrs into caravans

Upgrading tyres

Body or vinyl wrapping

Installing aftermarket

CNG kit in cars

Fitting-adapted mirrors, automatic clutch, brakes or accelerator, etc, in a car to make it suitable for a physically challenged individual

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Cracking down on modified vehicles has always proved stressful for the motor vehicles department (MVD). The majority of recent road accidents reported in the district have been due to overspeeding by motorcycles, especially those with modifications, according to officials. As part of adopting stringent action against mechanically altered or customised motorbikes, the department has decided to initiate action against not just vehicles and their users but also workshops involved in the illegal alteration business. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, strict action will be taken against garage owners for misleading the public with illegal modifications. The rule was earlier implemented two years ago after the transport department noticed modified bikes used for racing in various parts of the state. MVD officials noted that the details of workshops involved in altering vehicles will be collected in the first phase before initiating action, which will include the closure of such shops. Officials added that according to section 52 of the act, owners should not alter vehicles, especially the particulars mentioned in the certificate of registration. Modification: What’s not permitted Altering the body of vehicles Modifications that compromise the safety of other vehicles Use of blinding, aftermarket lights Use of silencers Change to suspension, brake, and fuel system Tinted windows with less than 50% visibility Installation of horns louder than 100 decibels on any vehicle Using decorative or designer registration plate Replacing the vehicle’s existing exhaust with a fancy one that produces a loud sound What’s permitted Overhauling and replacement of engine & chassis Modifying interior of school bus for comfortable and better seating Converting petrol/diesel vehicles to electric or CNG Converting vehicles older than 3yrs into caravans Upgrading tyres Body or vinyl wrapping Installing aftermarket CNG kit in cars Fitting-adapted mirrors, automatic clutch, brakes or accelerator, etc, in a car to make it suitable for a physically challenged individual Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp