Garages also to be held liable for illegal alterations to vehicles
As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, strict action will be taken against garage owners for misleading the public with illegal modifications.
Published: 12th November 2023 08:48 AM | Last Updated: 12th November 2023 08:48 AM | A+A A-
KOZHIKODE: Cracking down on modified vehicles has always proved stressful for the motor vehicles department (MVD).
The majority of recent road accidents reported in the district have been due to overspeeding by motorcycles, especially those with modifications, according to officials.
As part of adopting stringent action against mechanically altered or customised motorbikes, the department has decided to initiate action against not just vehicles and their users but also workshops involved in the illegal alteration business.
As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, strict action will be taken against garage owners for misleading the public with illegal modifications. The rule was earlier implemented two years ago after the transport department noticed modified bikes used for racing in various parts of the state.
MVD officials noted that the details of workshops involved in altering vehicles will be collected in the first phase before initiating action, which will include the closure of such shops. Officials added that according to section 52 of the act, owners should not alter vehicles, especially the particulars mentioned in the certificate of registration.
Modification:
What’s not permitted
- Altering the body of vehicles
- Modifications that compromise the safety of other vehicles
- Use of blinding,
- aftermarket lights
- Use of silencers
- Change to suspension, brake, and fuel system
- Tinted windows with less than 50% visibility
- Installation of horns louder than 100 decibels on any vehicle
- Using decorative or designer registration plate
- Replacing the vehicle’s existing exhaust with a fancy one that produces a loud sound
What’s permitted
- Overhauling and replacement of engine & chassis
- Modifying interior of school bus for comfortable and better seating
- Converting petrol/diesel vehicles to electric or CNG
- Converting vehicles older than 3yrs into caravans
- Upgrading tyres
- Body or vinyl wrapping
- Installing aftermarket
- CNG kit in cars
- Fitting-adapted mirrors, automatic clutch, brakes or accelerator, etc, in a car to make it suitable for a physically challenged individual